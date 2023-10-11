3 great foods that can boost your sperm count

The quantity and quality of sperm in ejaculation can vary, with an average ranging from fifteen million to two hundred million. There are natural ways to increase sperm count, including positive lifestyle changes and taking certain foods.

These foods are rich in vitamins C and D, antioxidants, and polyunsaturated fats and can help increase sperm count.

They are:

Bananas

Pulse Nigeria

Bananas are packed with nutrients that boost the production of semen and improve sexual life. Here's how bananas boost your sperm count:

a. Tryptophan: Bananas contain tryptophan, an essential amino acid that increases serotonin levels in the body. This can help alleviate depression and improve mood, indirectly benefiting sexual health.

b. Carbohydrates: The carbohydrates in bananas give a quick source of energy, which can boost stamina and improve blood circulation, including to the male reproductive organs.

c. Potassium: Bananas are rich in potassium, a mineral that helps in testosterone production—a hormone responsible for sperm production. Increased testosterone levels can enhance sperm count and fertility.

Garlic

Pulse Live Kenya

Garlic, normally known for its medicinal properties, can also benefit the male reproductive system. It has a combination of compounds, including allicin, which is a natural compound with antiseptic and antibacterial properties. It can improve blood flow to the male sexual organs, boost sperm mobility and contribute to increased sperm count. Garlic also has strong aphrodisiac qualities and enhancement of male sexual performance.

Dark chocolate

Pulse Live Kenya

Dark chocolate is a semen-producing super-food. It has long been associated with many sexual benefits. Here's why men should munch on dark chocolate:

a. Antioxidants and L-Arginine: Dark chocolate is derived from cocoa beans, which are rich in antioxidants and L-arginine. These compounds can boost sperm count and reproduction.

b. Natural aphrodisiac: Dark chocolate's reputation as an aphrodisiac enhances sexual desire and performance.