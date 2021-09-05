3 easy ways to create the winged eyes look

There are three types of eyeliners; there is pencil, gel, and liquid. They have their disadvantage and advantages. Liquid and gel liners appear bolder, but they are quite messy if you are not an expert. If you are a beginner, you should use pencil eyeliners, though it is more subtle.

Some people like to make the wings of the eyeliner long, while others make their short. Anyways, just do what fits you and your face better.

If you are not an expert makeup artist, drawing these winged eyeliners can be tricky but, I have a bag of tricks that can make this process easier.

Using a winged eyeliner brush

Pulse Nigeria

A winged eyeliner brush helps you to draw a perfect angle because of how sharp its wings are.

Deep the brush in water and get it wet, then dip the brush in the eyeliner pot. Start with the outer edge of your eyes and then continue to create the upper curve of the wing.

Using a tape

Pulse Nigeria

A little dramatic but, it works like magic. Cut a tape and stick it around the outer edge of your eyes in the eyeliner angle you want.

Use your eyeliner to trace along the outline of the eyes. Trace along the angled edge with your eyeliner to draw the wing using the outlines of the tape as guidance.

Remove the tape and, your eyeliner is ready.

Using a business, debit or credit card

Pulse Nigeria