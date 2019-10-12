21-year-old Nigerian model based in the United States of America, Nyekachi Douglas has been crowned the 2019 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria beauty pageant.

Douglas, who represented Rivers State as Miss Rivers, emerged the winner of the 32nd edition of the beauty pageant.

Miss Rivers defeated 36 other contestants who keenly competed for the crown on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the Gabriel Okara Cultural Centre in Yenegoa, Bayelsa.

Miss Douglas was rewarded with a brand new car as the newly crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria.

Pictures from MBGN 2019 [Instagram/SilverbirdMBGN]

The new queen will also be representing Nigeria at the Miss World 2019 pageantry scheduled to hold at the ExCel London in the United Kingdom, on Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Other winners of the night include Miss Taraba, Olutosin Araromi who emerged MBGN Universe; Miss Abuja, Pamela Ifejoku, who won MBGN Tourism, and Miss Edo, Akeelah Aminu, who was crowned MBGN Miss Ecowas.

Miss Taraba, Olutosin Araromi emerged the 1st runner up and won MBGN Universe at the 2019 MBGN. [Instagram/SilverbirdMBGN]

Themed ‘True Essence of a Woman,’ the 32nd edition of the MBGN also had performances from singer, Seyi Shay and was hosted by MC and comedian, Bovi and Layole Oyatogun.

The event also had a display of the rich Nigerian cultural fashion. The contestants dazzled guests and viewers in their chosen native attires.

Singer, Seyi Shay gave a spectacular performance at the 2019 MBGN. [Instagram/SilverbirdMBGN]

The pageant was originally called Miss Universe Nigeria when it started in 1983 and it was later changed to MBGN in 1986.