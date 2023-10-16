ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

12 ways to nurture self-happiness in tough economic times

Fabian Simiyu

During challenging economic periods, fostering self-happiness becomes an invaluable asset for navigating life's rough waters.

A happy man
A happy man

Tough economic times can take a toll on our well-being, causing stress, anxiety, and unhappiness.

Recommended articles

It's during such challenging periods that we often need to rediscover the art of self-happiness.

While financial constraints and job insecurity may seem overwhelming, there are ways to cultivate happiness from within, allowing us to weather economic storms with resilience and a positive mindset.

Kenya Shilling
Kenya Shilling via Google Images
ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most effective ways to foster self-happiness during tough economic times is by practicing gratitude.

Focus on the things you have, rather than what you lack. A gratitude journal can be an excellent tool for recording the positive aspects of your life daily.

Being grateful for your health, relationships, or a beautiful sunset costs nothing but can bring immense happiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking care of your physical well-being is closely linked to your emotional state. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and adequate sleep can do wonders for your mood.

Healthy and balanced diet
Healthy and balanced diet Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 6 simple foods you should start eating to prevent stress and depression

Physical activity, in particular, releases endorphins, which are natural mood lifters. Eating healthily and getting enough rest also contribute to emotional stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surrounding yourself with supportive and positive people is crucial for self-happiness.

During tough economic times, these relationships can provide emotional sustenance. Share your concerns and fears with friends and family, and you'll often find that they've faced similar challenges. Receiving support and advice can be reassuring and uplifting.

Mindfulness and meditation techniques help you stay in the present moment, relieving stress and promoting self-happiness.

Regular practice of these techniques enables you to manage your emotional responses to economic stressors more effectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

In challenging financial times, it's essential to set achievable goals. Instead of dwelling on unattainable objectives, break them down into smaller, realistic steps.

A lady writing
A lady writing Pulse Live Kenya

Achieving these smaller milestones can boost your self-esteem and overall happiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spending time on activities you're passionate about can significantly contribute to self-happiness.

Whether it's painting, gardening, playing a musical instrument, or writing, engaging in hobbies provides an outlet for creativity and a sense of accomplishment.

Investing in personal growth and education can be empowering during economic hardships.

Learning new skills, advancing your career, or pursuing a new hobby can lead to self-fulfillment and happiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contributing to your community through volunteering can be an incredibly rewarding experience.

It's an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others and find a sense of purpose, which can boost your self-happiness.

While focusing on non-material aspects of happiness is crucial, effective financial management is also essential during economic challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Create a budget, save where possible, and avoid unnecessary debt. Maintaining control over your finances can alleviate stress.

In tough economic times, it's essential to stay informed about financial news and changes.

A lady browsing
A lady browsing Pulse Live Kenya

However, excessive exposure to negative information can lead to anxiety. Set specific times for catching up on financial news, and then detach from it. Focus on the things you can control and influence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't bottle up your emotions. Expressing your fears, frustrations, and anxieties is essential for self-happiness.

Whether through talking to someone you trust, writing in a journal, or practicing art, releasing these feelings can help you cope better.

Recognise that you're not alone in facing economic challenges. Practice empathy towards others who may also be struggling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acts of kindness and compassion can not only brighten someone else's day but also fill you with a sense of satisfaction and happiness.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Walers Mix unveils 'The confluence' - A night of artistic brilliance

Walers Mix unveils 'The confluence' - A night of artistic brilliance

Excitement builds as Ecofitness launches Hub in Abuja

Excitement builds as Ecofitness launches Hub in Abuja

12 ways to nurture self-happiness in tough economic times

12 ways to nurture self-happiness in tough economic times

Did you know that bees can get sad and depressed too?

Did you know that bees can get sad and depressed too?

How to eat and diet like a Gen Z

How to eat and diet like a Gen Z

Debunking the fears, rumours and myths surrounding anaesthesia

Debunking the fears, rumours and myths surrounding anaesthesia

The painful way people had surgery before anaesthesia was developed

The painful way people had surgery before anaesthesia was developed

5 biblical cities still existing today

5 biblical cities still existing today

Why Adesua Etomi and Jemima Osunde's 'Sanaa' is not just another celeb skincare line

Why Adesua Etomi and Jemima Osunde's 'Sanaa' is not just another celeb skincare line

Check out the fashion at Wizkid's late mother's funeral party

Check out the fashion at Wizkid's late mother's funeral party

Oku riro: The Yoruba system for avenging the dead

Oku riro: The Yoruba system for avenging the dead

Nyiragongo: The most dangerous active volcano in Africa

Nyiragongo: The most dangerous active volcano in Africa

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

life-expectancy-in-africa

10 African countries with the lowest life expectancy

Do women smell badly during their period [freepik]

Do women have body odour during their period?

It shouldn't surprise you that some women have wet dreams too [SheKnows]

Both men and women experience wet dreams, here's why it happens

Making your bed increases your chances of wealthiness [adobestock]

Making your bed every morning boosts wealth, 7 habits all millionaires share