Your life will become lighter and your relationships will most likely improve. You will feel happier overall. And your self-esteem and your sense of deserving good things in life will go up.

To make a positive change with that simply start a new ritual today. One of kindness and love towards yourself.

Here are 10 ways to be kinder to yourself in 2019!

1. Create some time for yourself. Every day create out some time for yourself and do something that makes you happy. You can draw, keep a diary, write short stories, play a musical instrument, or do anything else that you love to do. Be kind to yourself by giving yourself some “me time” each day.

2. Give yourself credit. Often, we’re quick to acknowledge the achievements of others, but slow to acknowledge our own. That has to stop. Become aware of your own achievements and give yourself recognition.

When you do something you’re proud of, stop for a minute and dwell on it. Praise yourself and relish the achievement. Complement yourself. Pat yourself on the back and say the following: “Kudos to me!”

3. Cultivate your inner support system. We’re all familiar with the inner critic. It’s that little voice in our heads that’s quick to judge and is always ready with a put down. Well, it’s time for your inner critic to meet your inner advocate.

And who exactly is this inner advocate? It’s another voice in your head: the one that defends you. Whilst your inner critic is against you, your inner advocate is for you.

4. Forgive yourself. We all mess up. If you’re angry at yourself, you need to show yourself kindness: stop blaming yourself, resolve to do better from now on, and forgive yourself.

5. Take good care of yourself. One of the best ways to show yourself kindness is to take good care of yourself. Get enough sleep, eat fruits and vegetables, and get some form of exercise on a regular basis. In addition, choose a way to release stress, and make sure you look good and feel good.

6. Respect yourself. Self-respect is valuing yourself for who you are, and not allowing others to dictate your value. It’s trusting yourself, thinking for yourself, forming your own opinions, and making your own decisions. In addition, it’s refusing to compare yourself to others.

7. Treat yourself. Once in a while, if you see something that you really want, treat yourself. If it’s expensive, save up for it. You don’t have to wait for someone else to give it to you as a gift. Give it to yourself.

8. Soothe yourself. Did you have a tough day? Was it one of those days in which everything that could wrong, did go wrong? Be kind to yourself by soothing yourself. Whether it's taking a relaxing hot bath making yourself a yummy hot chocolate and settling in with a good book.

After all, nobody knows how to soothe you better than you.

9. Remind yourself of your best traits. Maybe you’re a little heavier than “the ideal body type”, but you have thick, healthier hair. Maybe you’re not great at sports, but you’re a brilliant writer. Maybe you have a tendency to be over-dramatic, but you have a great sense of humor.

Always remind yourself of your good qualities.

10. Lift yourself up. When you fail, make a mistake, or do something wrong, you have two choices. You can tear yourself down, or you can lift yourself up. People who are kind to themselves choose the latter. Give yourself a much-needed boost in morale by reminding yourself of everything you have achieved. Then, come up with a plan of action and get ready to kick ass once more.