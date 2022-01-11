RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

10 steps to highlight and contour perfectly

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

The beauty of every makeup is how well you can highlight and contour.

Contouring and highlighting is not so hard [Pinterest]
Contouring and highlighting is not so hard [Pinterest]

Sure, foundation is good but the highlight of every makeup is highlight and contour.

Recommended articles

Here is what you need:

  1.  A liquid concealer or foundation in a shade darker
  2. A liquid concealer or foundation in a lighter shade
  3. Blush
  4. Setting powder
  5. A powder brush
  6. A foundation brush or sponge
  7. Concealer

Here are some easy tips;

  1. Clean and moisturise your face
  2. Apply your foundation all the way to your neck and blend it in properly.
  3. Mix your light concealer with your foundation.
  4. Avoid using too much product at the beginning. 
  5. Apply the mix to your t-zone, the area above your eyebrows, under your eyes, the centre of your upper lips and the middle of your chin. 
This is your t-zone [Rookiemag]
This is your t-zone [Rookiemag] Pulse Nigeria

6. Also, highlight the jawline.

Also highlight your jawline [Rookiemag]
Also highlight your jawline [Rookiemag] Pulse Nigeria

7. Then blend until there is no visible line between the foundation and the concealer.

8. For contour, use the darker shade. The areas you didn’t highlight, your cheekbones, the sides of your nasal base and your hairline.

9. Blend it perfectly.

10. Add some finishing powder on it and wipe it with a brush.

You can apply blush but that is optional, with that you are set.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons you hate how you look

5 reasons you hate how you look

When is the best time to wash your pillowcase?

When is the best time to wash your pillowcase?

7 best protective hairstyles you can rock

7 best protective hairstyles you can rock

10 steps to highlight and contour perfectly

10 steps to highlight and contour perfectly

Can eating too much fat in pregnancy harm your baby

Can eating too much fat in pregnancy harm your baby

How to set your goals for 2022

How to set your goals for 2022

Tips to help you sleep better

Tips to help you sleep better

What your daily skincare routine should include

What your daily skincare routine should include

How to take care of your fingernails

How to take care of your fingernails