10 steps to highlight and contour perfectly

Here is what you need:

A liquid concealer or foundation in a shade darker A liquid concealer or foundation in a lighter shade Blush Setting powder A powder brush A foundation brush or sponge Concealer

Here are some easy tips;

Clean and moisturise your face Apply your foundation all the way to your neck and blend it in properly. Mix your light concealer with your foundation. Avoid using too much product at the beginning. Apply the mix to your t-zone, the area above your eyebrows, under your eyes, the centre of your upper lips and the middle of your chin.

6. Also, highlight the jawline.

7. Then blend until there is no visible line between the foundation and the concealer.

8. For contour, use the darker shade. The areas you didn’t highlight, your cheekbones, the sides of your nasal base and your hairline.

9. Blend it perfectly.

10. Add some finishing powder on it and wipe it with a brush.