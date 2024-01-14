10 common habits ruining your teeth health

From seemingly harmless behaviours to more overt actions, these ten common habits could be compromising your dental health.

Nail biting and chewing

Nail biting, a nervous habit for many, can lead to chipped teeth and jaw issues. Combat this habit by using bitter nail polish or practising stress management techniques.

Using teeth as tools

Using your teeth for unintended tasks, such as opening bottles and untying knots risks tooth damage. Keep real tools nearby to resist the temptation of using your teeth inappropriately.

Chewing ice cubes

Ice cubes may seem harmless, but their rigid structure can fracture teeth and damage dental restorations. Opt for chilled beverages without ice or use a straw to minimize contact with your teeth.

Constant snacking

Constant snacking creates an environment for cavity-forming bacteria. Instead, consume balanced meals and stay hydrated to wash away food particles.

Inconsistent oral hygiene practices

One of the primary culprits behind poor dental health is inconsistent oral hygiene. Neglecting regular brushing, flossing, and rinsing allows harmful bacteria to thrive in the mouth, leading to plaque formation, cavities, and gum disease.

Dentists recommend brushing at least twice a day and flossing once a day to maintain optimal oral hygiene.

Thumb sucking

Kids who continue thumb sucking after permanent teeth development risk altering their tooth and jaw structure. Encourage alternative activities to help children transition away from thumb-sucking.

Teeth grinding

Teeth grinding, often linked to stress, can wear down teeth and expose them to decay. Consider a mouth guard, therapeutic Botox, or stress-reducing exercises to manage bruxism.

Brushing too hard

Aggressive brushing harms gums, causes recession, and erodes enamel. Choose a toothbrush with soft bristles, and replace it regularly to prevent unintended damage.

Using tobacco products

Smoking and using other tobacco products have long been linked to a myriad of health issues, including poor dental health.

Tobacco use can stain teeth, cause bad breath, and contribute to the development of gum disease.

Additionally, it can hinder the body's ability to heal and repair oral tissues, making it harder to recover from dental procedures.

Heavy drinking