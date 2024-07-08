ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

10 benefits mums get by properly spacing children

Amos Robi

Making informed decisions about family planning is a crucial step towards achieving a balanced and fulfilling family life

A mum spending time with her kids
A mum spending time with her kids

Properly spacing children is a crucial decision for moms that can significantly impact their health, well-being, and overall family dynamics.

Recommended articles

Understanding the benefits of adequate spacing between pregnancies can help moms make informed choices that foster a healthier and more balanced family life.

Here are some key benefits that moms can enjoy by spacing their children properly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spacing pregnancies by at least 18 to 24 months gives a mother's body ample time to recover from the physical demands of childbirth.

This recovery period reduces the risk of complications in subsequent pregnancies, such as preterm birth, low birth weight, and placental issues.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding can deplete a mother's nutritional reserves.

Allowing sufficient time between pregnancies ensures that moms can replenish essential nutrients like iron and folic acid, which are critical for their health and the health of future pregnancies.

ADVERTISEMENT
A young mum and her child
A young mum and her child Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Posting your kids online? They might never be the same—here's what to do

Raising children close in age can be overwhelming and stressful for moms. Proper spacing allows for more manageable parenting, reducing the mental and emotional strain associated with handling multiple young children simultaneously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adequate spacing provides moms with the opportunity to focus on their personal well-being, pursue hobbies, or advance their careers.

This balance can lead to improved mental health and a greater sense of fulfilment.

A young happy family
A young happy family Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 8 reasons ringworms keep attacking your child

ADVERTISEMENT

Children spaced further apart are more likely to receive individual attention from their parents.

This one-on-one time is crucial for their emotional and cognitive development, fostering stronger parent-child bonds and better behavioural outcomes.

Sibling rivalry can be intense when children are close in age. Proper spacing can help mitigate these conflicts, leading to a more harmonious family environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raising children involves significant financial commitments, including healthcare, education, and daily expenses.

Spacing children allows parents to manage these costs more effectively, ensuring financial stability and reducing stress.

Moms who space their children adequately may find it easier to pursue career opportunities, as they can return to work between pregnancies.

This can lead to better financial security and professional growth.

ADVERTISEMENT
A young man and her son
A young man and her son Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 8 fun activities to strengthen family bonds

Proper spacing helps distribute parenting responsibilities more evenly over time. This balance can strengthen the partnership between parents, leading to a more supportive and cooperative family dynamic.

ADVERTISEMENT

With fewer immediate demands of caring for multiple young children, families can enjoy more quality time together. This fosters stronger family bonds and creates lasting memories.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why is Kano State the divorce capital of Nigeria?

Why is Kano State the divorce capital of Nigeria?

10 benefits mums get by properly spacing children

10 benefits mums get by properly spacing children

Luxury Dior handbag sells for $2,780 despite production cost of just $57

Luxury Dior handbag sells for $2,780 despite production cost of just $57

5 reasons women live longer than men

5 reasons women live longer than men

4 lifelong effects of divorce on people from separated parents

4 lifelong effects of divorce on people from separated parents

7 side effects of taking Plan B you need to know about

7 side effects of taking Plan B you need to know about

Here’s how binge-watching affects your health

Here’s how binge-watching affects your health

5 foods from around the world made with blood

5 foods from around the world made with blood

Say Goodbye to Bad Breath with Smile 360 Dental Specialists' advanced treatment

Say Goodbye to Bad Breath with Smile 360 Dental Specialists' advanced treatment

Inside the exciting Monkey Shoulder PressPlay concert Port Harcourt edition

Inside the exciting Monkey Shoulder PressPlay concert Port Harcourt edition

10 of the world’s most dangerous fish

10 of the world’s most dangerous fish

5 common PCOS myths many men believe

5 common PCOS myths many men believe

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

People inside an ambulance [Image Credit: RDNE]

3 don'ts when attending to a bullet wound [Video]

Cancer is a diagnosis that can change lives [Getty Images]

3 signs that the cancer is advanced and incurable

How to make okra water [CookingQueen]

5 reasons men who are over 30 must drink okra water

Say Goodbye to Bad Breath with Smile 360 Dental Specialists' advanced treatment

Say Goodbye to Bad Breath with Smile 360 Dental Specialists' advanced treatment