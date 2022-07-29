The clothes you wore before, will no longer fit and the beauty regime that you followed before you got pregnant might suddenly prove inadequate or ineffective.
10 beauty tips you should follow during pregnancy
Pregnancy is a time when your whole body undergoes change and your skin and hair will not stay unaffected by the hormonal roller coaster.
Some pregnant women get lovely glowing skin as a result of hormonal changes while for others it might be acne time!
Staying healthy and eating right can go a long way toward making you feel beautiful during this special phase of life.
- Stay hydrated and eat right
Make sure you drink plenty of water throughout the day to help cleanse your body of toxins. Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables is not only good for the baby, but it will also prevent your skin from looking dull and tired.
- Acne flare-ups
If you are one of the unfortunate ones who have not been blessed with glowing skin during pregnancy, do not fret. Wash your face daily with a soap-free cleanser twice a day. Be gentle when washing and drying your skin. Do not scrub or try to squeeze the zits. Opt for oil-free moisturizers and make-up during this period.
- Give yourself a mani-pedi
With your nails growing quicker than you can say ‘polish’, make manicures and pedicures a regular affair. Get some hand and foot scrub, some warm water and a nail file. Soak your hands and feet in warm water and shape your nails. Polish them a cheery shade and see how it lifts your spirits every morning.
- Styling your hair
Go in for an easy maintenance haircut that you do not need to spend much time on every day. Getting hair coloured, flat ironing it or using a curler are usually considered safe after the first trimester, but just check with your doctor to be on the safe side.
- Makeup tips
Keeping it simple works here too! If you have the pregnancy glow, then there’s nothing to worry about. However, if you have blotchy skin as a result of all those hormones, make a tube of concealer your best friend. Then brush on some pressed powder, eyeliner, and lipstick before you head out.
- To wear or not to wear
By the time you enter your second trimester, most of your clothes will start feeling snug. That’s a great reason to get some retail therapy! Get yourself a pair of good maternity jeans or a dress, a couple of tunic tops or kurtas, and a pair of maternity leggings. You can mix and match these to get different looks every time.
- Take care of your teeth
Pregnant women are prone to dental problems and this has been found to have an impact on the birth weight of the baby. So, make sure you practice good dental hygiene and have the perfect smile in place for your baby photos.
- Keep moving
Strenuous exercises are a strict no-no during pregnancy, but be sure to take a short walk each day. Let the blood circulate through the body, and you’ll look much fresher! Be mobile even if you feel like you are moving in slow motion. Too much sitting or standing can lead to backaches.
- Stretch marks
Stretch marks are inevitable be it your first pregnancy or your last. Using cocoa buttercream from the moment you find out you are expecting can, to a certain extent, help dull the marks. Massaging with castor oil or aloe vera gel has also been suggested.
- Get adequate sleep
Last but not the least, try to sleep for a minimum of eight hours each night. Sleeping well will help keep puffy eyes at bay and prevent your skin from looking sallow. A relaxing night will keep you looking beautiful inside out.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng