With the world coming up with beautiful nail designs, I have curated 10 nail art designs you can try over the weekend.
10 beautiful nail art design ideas
These are great ideas for your next nail appointment
The simple nude
This is for the girl who wants pretty nails but does not want to call attention to herself.
The white edges
This look mixes simplicity with a little zing.
A solid colour
Try something bright and bold.
Abstract act
Try a design with flowers, art and drawings.
Multicolour
Depending on your taste you can make bold multicoloured nails or a subtle ones.
Sparkle and shine
Add glitters and shine to your nails and shine like a princess.
Really long nails
Bring out the Cardi B in you with really long nails.
