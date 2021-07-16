RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

10 beautiful nail art design ideas

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

These are great ideas for your next nail appointment

Abstract nail design {instagram/nails}
Abstract nail design {instagram/nails}

With the world coming up with beautiful nail designs, I have curated 10 nail art designs you can try over the weekend.

This is for the girl who wants pretty nails but does not want to call attention to herself.

www.instagram.com

This look mixes simplicity with a little zing.

www.instagram.com

Try something bright and bold.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Try a design with flowers, art and drawings.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Depending on your taste you can make bold multicoloured nails or a subtle ones.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Add glitters and shine to your nails and shine like a princess.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

Bring out the Cardi B in you with really long nails.

www.instagram.com
www.instagram.com

