Average weight or overweight? What women really need to know

Anna Ajayi

The debate between average weight and being overweight is not just about numbers.

Are you average weight or overweight? [EverydayHealth]
Are you average weight or overweight? [EverydayHealth]

In today’s world, where every magazine, social media feed, and health blog has something to say about weight, it can be downright confusing to figure out where you stand.

Are you at an average weight for your height and age, or tipping into the overweight category? It’s a question on the mind of many women, fuelled by an endless stream of mixed messages about body image and health.

First off, let’s break down what these terms really mean. ‘Average weight’ is a bit of a tricky concept because what's average can vary greatly depending on factors like your height, age, muscle mass, and genetic makeup.

On the flip side, being ‘overweight’ is defined by medical standards as having a Body Mass Index (BMI) that is higher than what is considered healthy for a given height.

Note that, BMI isn’t always the full story. It’s a tool that doesn’t differentiate between muscle and fat, so someone with a lot of muscle could be classified as overweight even if they have a healthy body fat percentage.

Being at an ‘average’ weight doesn’t automatically mean you’re healthy, just as being overweight doesn’t instantly spell health doom. Factors like diet, exercise habits, and even stress levels significantly affect your overall well-being.

Moreover, focusing too much on weight can lead to a negative body image and unhealthy eating habits. It’s vital to approach weight and health from a place of self-care, not self-criticism.

So, what should you really focus on? Listen to your body. Are you energetic, do you feel strong, and are your eating habits contributing to your overall health? These questions are far more indicative of your health status than just a number on the scale.

Incorporate a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrients. Regular physical activity that you enjoy can also make a huge difference in how you feel physically and mentally. Remember, health comes in all shapes and sizes, and what works for one person might not work for another.

If you’re concerned about your weight or how it affects your health, the best step is to see a medical professional. They can provide personalised advice that considers your entire health profile, not just your weight. Together, you can set realistic goals and develop a plan that supports your well-being.

The debate between average weight and being overweight is not just about numbers. It’s about understanding and listening to your body, making healthy choices, and remembering that health is multidimensional.

Whether you're looking to maintain your weight, lose weight, or just live a healthier lifestyle, the focus should always be on health and wellbeing, not just the scale. You’re more than just a number. Your health journey is unique, and what matters most is how you feel on the inside.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

