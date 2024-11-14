ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Are Women Really Looking Good Just for Men? The Selarah Phenomenon [Opinion]

Damilola Agubata

Beauty standards have existed for centuries. And women of different generations and eras have had to adjust to shifting trends. But have women ever had to participate in beauty trends for the attention of men?

Are Women Really Looking Good Just for Men? The Selarah Phenomenon
Are Women Really Looking Good Just for Men? The Selarah Phenomenon

Recommended articles

What makes it so worrisome is the impact it can have on impressionable minds as social media gradually becomes the driving force behind societal conversations.

The concept of makeup is as old as time itself. About 6,000 years ago, Egyptians created makeup because they believed that it reflected godliness and made them appealing to the Gods. As such, both men and women wore makeup. It was also used as a wealth symbol to distinguish between the rich and the poor.

Since everyone used makeup at the time in Egypt, the indicator of wealth was in the storage containers and applicators. The wealthy had access to delicately created, bejewelled, and ivory-made boxes, while the poor peasants could only rely on clay pots and sticks to store and apply their makeup.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was not until the 1920s in Britain that makeup became normalised and accepted for everyday use owing to the use of mascara, eyeshadow, and lipstick in silent films of the era. What followed this period was widespread advertising and sales of colourful cosmetic products.

Based on this understanding, it can be fair to say that the phenomenon of looking good is not confined to female shenanigans. It is simply as human as it can get. In that case, altering the narrative to suit biases and age-long stereotypes about womanhood is not only sexist but harmful to progressive ideals.

And this is why Selarah is wrong. First, the campaign does not take into account the feelings of the woman. “Makeup for you. Just the way he likes it,” reads the tagline—arguably audacious but irreverently disturbing, particularly because it is the first-ever campaign from the beauty brand.

Second, the message it intends to pass can create an unwholesome chain reaction where women will find it harder to own agency over their bodies and whatever they choose to do with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a time of enlightenment, this campaign completely falls flat. It fails to resonate with its actual target audience: women. From the brief history of makeup shared earlier, it’s been established that women do not (and have never) invested time and effort into looking good or engaging in beauty trends for the male gaze.

Male attention, as a matter of fact, has been the attendant result of women wearing makeup, and not the main objective. Now, while arguments may persist that women enjoy the attention nonetheless, it does not justify the incorrect view that they do it for that purpose.

And if we are being honest, many men struggle with distinguishing between the face of a woman adorned with makeup and one without. Evie Magazine did an experiment using photographs of women wearing both minimal and no makeup and found that men actually went for the photo with the woman wearing a “no-makeup makeup look” as opposed to her bare face.

The point is then made: if men cannot even be trusted to accurately tell the difference between a woman’s face on actual makeup and the one without, why, pray tell, would women want to go through the time-consuming activity just to be incorrectly judged?

Campaigns like Selarah’s “Makeup for you. Just the way he likes it” should be condemned for what they are: insensitive, dangerous, and divisive.

Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata Damilola Agubata is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria. She is a pop culture observer and has a keen interest in spotlighting underrepresented voices. Reach her: damilola.agubata@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to tell a condom is broken before or after using it

How to tell a condom is broken before or after using it

How long is food safe to eat after the expiration date?

How long is food safe to eat after the expiration date?

Are Women Really Looking Good Just for Men? The Selarah Phenomenon [Opinion]

Are Women Really Looking Good Just for Men? The Selarah Phenomenon [Opinion]

50 beautiful prayers every husband should say for his wife

50 beautiful prayers every husband should say for his wife

Cosmo Cosmetics welcomes new ambassadors, unveils fresh vision for Nigerian market

Cosmo Cosmetics welcomes new ambassadors, unveils fresh vision for Nigerian market

6 surprising reasons why men don't care about their birthdays

6 surprising reasons why men don't care about their birthdays

5 heartfelt birthday prayers for your friend's special day

5 heartfelt birthday prayers for your friend's special day

The Macallan marks 200 years with unveiling of ‘Tales of The Macallan Volume II’ in Lagos

The Macallan marks 200 years with unveiling of ‘Tales of The Macallan Volume II’ in Lagos

Top 10 African countries with the lowest quality education

Top 10 African countries with the lowest quality education

Top 10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2024

Top 10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2024

5 foods that can trigger allergies you didn't know about

5 foods that can trigger allergies you didn't know about

Top 10 African countries with the fastest internet download speed in November 2024

Top 10 African countries with the fastest internet download speed in November 2024

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Things to do in the morning before looking at your phone [thebalancedceo]

5 things to do every morning before looking at your phone

NBA Nigeria hosts third edition of 'NBA Meets Art' at Art X Lagos

NBA Nigeria hosts third edition of 'NBA Meets Art' at Art X Lagos

Transparent animals in the world [nationalmarinesanctuaryfoundation]

5 animals so transparent you can see through their bodies

5 signs you’re too dependent in your relationship

Are you losing yourself in love? 5 signs you’re too dependent in your relationship