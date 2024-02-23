ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Aphasia: Types, causes, symptoms, and treatment options

Anna Ajayi

Aphasia that happens because of permanent brain damage is often a life-long problem.

Dealing with aphasia [xcom]
Dealing with aphasia [xcom]

Aphasia is a communication disorder that results from damage to parts of the brain that manage language. It can affect speaking, writing, reading, and understanding language.

Recommended articles

Understanding the types, causes, symptoms, and treatment options for aphasia can significantly impact recovery and quality of life for those affected.

Aphasia occurs when the brain's language centres are damaged, due to stroke or head injury. It doesn't affect intelligence but makes it difficult for the person to communicate effectively with others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The severity and scope of the communication issues depend on the type and extent of the brain damage.

Aphasia is classified into several types, each with distinct characteristics:

  • Expressive aphasia (Broca's aphasia): These individuals have trouble speaking or writing but may understand speech and written language.
  • Receptive aphasia (Wernicke's aphasia): People can speak in long sentences, but the words may be nonsensical. They also have difficulty understanding spoken or written language.
  • Global aphasia: This is the most severe form, where people have significant difficulties speaking, understanding speech, reading, and writing.
  • Anomic aphasia: Individuals have trouble using the correct names for objects, people, places, or events.
  • Primary progressive aphasia: A neurological syndrome where language capabilities become progressively impaired.
ADVERTISEMENT

The primary cause of aphasia is brain damage, which can result from:

  • Stroke: The most common cause of aphasia, where blood flow to the brain is interrupted.
  • Head injury: Traumatic brain injuries can lead to aphasia.
  • Brain tumour: Tumors in parts of the brain responsible for language can cause aphasia.
  • Infections: Certain infections can cause brain damage leading to aphasia.
  • Neurodegenerative diseases: Conditions like Alzheimer's disease can result in aphasia over time.

Symptoms vary based on the aphasia type but can include:

  • Difficulty in forming complete sentences.
  • Speaking in short or incomplete phrases.
  • Speaking in sentences that don't make sense.
  • Substituting one word or sound for another.
  • Trouble understanding other people's conversation.
  • Difficulties with reading, writing, or both.
ADVERTISEMENT

While there's no cure for aphasia, treatment can help improve language skills and communication. Treatment options include:

  • Speech and language therapy: The primary treatment for aphasia, where speech-language pathologists help individuals improve their communication skills.
  • Group therapy: Provides opportunities for social interaction and communication practice with others who have aphasia.
  • Computer-based therapy programs: Software and applications designed to improve language and communication skills.
  • Medications: Some medications may help improve language function in certain cases.
  • Supportive communication techniques: Strategies that help individuals express themselves, such as using gestures, drawing, or using electronic devices.

Living with aphasia can be challenging, not just for the individual but also for their family and friends. Coping strategies include:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Use of visual aids: Pictures and symbols can help convey messages.
  • Establishing routine: Consistent daily routines can reduce the need for complex verbal communication.
  • Patience and understanding: Creating a supportive environment that encourages communication without pressure or judgment.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 places to visit to get free AC during this heat wave

3 places to visit to get free AC during this heat wave

Did you know your saliva can treat pimples and acne scars?

Did you know your saliva can treat pimples and acne scars?

Aphasia: Types, causes, symptoms, and treatment options

Aphasia: Types, causes, symptoms, and treatment options

5 ways to use coconut oil for glowy skin

5 ways to use coconut oil for glowy skin

Dyslexia is not a disability, here's what to know

Dyslexia is not a disability, here's what to know

DIY Recipes: How to make the best waffles

DIY Recipes: How to make the best waffles

Early warning signs of dementia you shouldn't ignore

Early warning signs of dementia you shouldn't ignore

The ugly history behind the famous 'Ghana Must Go' bags

The ugly history behind the famous 'Ghana Must Go' bags

5 harmful chocolate bars available in Nigeria but recalled in other countries

5 harmful chocolate bars available in Nigeria but recalled in other countries

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come

How to deal with suicidal thoughts when they come

3 foods you must avoid to burn belly fat

3 foods you must avoid to burn belly fat

7 signs you need to practice more self-care

7 signs you need to practice more self-care

Pulse Sports

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

Manchester United's Hojlund Beats Ex-Arsenal Star to Set New Premier League Record

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

‘He’s not like Barca players’ — Peseiro on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Who wore it better? [Instagram]

Phyna vs Kylie Jenner: Who rocked this outfit better?

Zendaya at Dune 2 premiere [Elle]

Zendaya wears see-through robot suit to ‘Dune 2’ world premiere

Phil-Glams Couture makes a impression at Prestigious Pure London Fashion Festival London, UK

Phil-Glams Couture makes a impression at Prestigious Pure London Fashion Festival London, UK

Picking your nose is a gross activity on it's own [NigerianEnt]

Did you know picking your nose and eating it is good for you? Here's why