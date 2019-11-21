Ankara is a fashion staple that remains a constant in our wardrobes, despite fashion’s revolving door of trends.

This edition of Ankara styles will show you styles that would help you make a fashion statement. From Linda Osifo to Ronke Fella, here are some styles that will inspire your look. We would be showing you the latest Ankara styles that would inspire your next outfit.

We have carefully selected the best styles that would make you fashion-forward this weekend. Have a look!

The high slit adds special spice to the wrap gown.

Ronkefella came through with the classy English look with lovely Ankara fabric.

Perri Shakes-Drayton slayed this floor length gown and we're inspired.

A little bit of drama on your outfit wouldn't hurt, just like Sharon Ooja.

Spot the hat! Angel Obasi steps into the weekend with a unique style.