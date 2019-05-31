Date: Saturday, June 1 st (TOMORROW)

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, V/I

Time: 8am – 10pm

FITNESS

The event will kick-off with a 45-minute aerobics session anchored by celebrity fitness trainer, Obinna Udora. This will be followed by Zumba and Yoga classes led by certified instructors, Ibifaka Akinbinu and Sandra Patrick respectively. Rounding up the line-up is a fitness session for the kids, led by wellness coach, Maje Ayida, where they will learn how to keep fit and ‘Unjunk’ the right way.

MASTERCLASSES

Ten amazing industry experts have been announced to lead seven masterclasses on the day. Guests will have the opportunity to get insights on various topics including:

Juicing – Passion to Profit : Goke Balogun, Co-founder of So Fresh & Shola Ladoja, Founder of Simply Greens)

Journey to fewer pounds (Bunmi George, weight management coach and founder of Shredder Gang)

Art of healthy cooking (Soliat Bada, culinary chef and host of cooking show, ‘Off the menu’)

Lifestyle Modification and Healthier patterns (Dr Patrick Ijewere & Dr Chinasa Amadi, nutritionist and health coach).

Financial Literacy for Business Growth (Senami Johnson, Head of Meristem Capital)

The Pretty side of Charcoal (Omolewa Adenaike, CEO of activated charcoal company, Koalture Organics)

A Trip to Unfiltered Glow (Nancy Ndukwe – Ositelu, Founder of skincare & wellness company, Chaurme Beauty)

VENDORS

Over 30 vendors will be present at the festival to give guests the best experience in healthy and organic food, drinks, snacks, hair and skin care. These vendors are: Barbeque Bistro, Bole Boxx, Carib Health Ltd, Cocktails by Dorge, D-point Grills N Thrills, Farm Fresh, Fitstore Naija, Friska Foods, G’s Allfresh, Jojo’s Homemade, Koalture, Lewa organics skincare, Nutri Pops, Nylah’s bakery, Oyoyo Snails, Red Char, Simply Green, So Fresh, Splash Greens, Torfa Wholefoods, Wild Juice, and many more.

MUSIC

Guests will be treated to sultry music from the amazing and talented, Johnny Drille, who will be performing his hit singles ‘Wait for me’, ‘Halleluyah’ and many more. There will also be a live band performance from music maestro, Segun Johnson. DJ Crowd Kontroller will be live at the event to keep the guests on their feet with the hottest tunes.

HOSTS

Movie star and TV heartthrob, Timini Egbuson will be hosting the festival along with Lady MC, Mojibade Show.

PARTNERS

Aquafina, Bolt, Farm Fresh, and H2Oh are the official partners of the Meristem Green Fest.

To be a part of the extravaganza, register now at www.meristemgreenfest.com

ATTENDANCE IS FREE!!

This is a featured post.