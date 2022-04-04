"Age is just a number; Love is really all that matter" (Pulse contributor's opinion)

But what happens if, in the bid to find true love, the love interest is slightly or a decade older or younger. Often, we only care if someone is older or younger; love itself doesn't care.

This doesn't mean that 'adults' are allowed to date underaged kids just because this article clamours going for true love. Dating underage kids as an adult is grooming, period.

The stigma attached when the lady is slightly older than the male is more than when the case is reversed. The rumours, the eyes, what the village people will say about it steadily plays in the heads of both parties. The way society publicly or secretly shames such ultimately makes it look like falling in love was a bad idea in the first place. One thing to note is that age doesn't come with maturity. It comes from ordeals and experiences faced in this world called life. A person doesn't clock 30 today, and maturity jumps on him; it doesn't work that way. Maturity sometimes doesn't come with age; a young person may be more mature for their age bracket.

Naturally, women love men who are older than they are, and a poll was taken a few years back, and it was discovered that a minority group of men who liked older women was emerging. So maybe, just maybe, society is gradually welcoming it.