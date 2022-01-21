'Adulting' should be a course in universities

Considering its vitality to survival adulting, top academy bodies should consider integrating more realistic topics in the educational system. One of these topics is the unspoken or little addressed space, 'adulting'. Tertiary institutions comprise students with the age range of 18-25. These are crucial years for growth and development. During these years, individuals exit the warm embrace of childhood and begin to helm the cold and harsh terrains of adulthood and all that it entails. For this reason, it only makes sense that by the end of a four year or x year stay in school due to consistent ASUU strikes, young adults are well equipped to navigate elements of being an adult in 2022.