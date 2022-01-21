Considering its vitality to survival adulting, top academy bodies should consider integrating more realistic topics in the educational system. One of these topics is the unspoken or little addressed space, 'adulting'. Tertiary institutions comprise students with the age range of 18-25. These are crucial years for growth and development. During these years, individuals exit the warm embrace of childhood and begin to helm the cold and harsh terrains of adulthood and all that it entails. For this reason, it only makes sense that by the end of a four year or x year stay in school due to consistent ASUU strikes, young adults are well equipped to navigate elements of being an adult in 2022.
'Adulting' should be a course in universities
Not 'use of library'.
Although most elements are expected to be taught from home, the church, other agents of society, the schools, and tertiary institutions, it is primarily the final communal mode of learning before young adults step into various industries.
In Nigeria, over the years, the NYSC National Youths Service Corps has been exalted for its physical and mentally demanding training. At the same time, NYSC has its advantages and terrible flaws that threaten the program's continuation. Why not the governing bodies of the education and youth empowerment system infuse these training and teachings in the classroom during school. Why wear uniforms to university graduates after failing to fully equip them with the reality of the society they are about to be introduced to.
If Adulting is to be introduced as a course, among of the subjects that should be taught are financial management, self-employment, maintenance of relationships, spirituality, anger management, mental health, body-building, healthy eating habits, personal hygiene, the impacts of politics, home management, survival hacks, and more. If taught, this crucial information necessary for personal growth will play a huge role in developing a greater nation.
But then, who is knowledgeable enough to teach it?
