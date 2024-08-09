ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The British zoologist who raped and tortured dogs—and how he was caught

Temi Iwalaiye

A zoologist in Australia has been sentenced for raping and torturing dogs.

Adam Britton raped and tortured animals [thaipbsworld]
Adam Britton raped and tortured animals [thaipbsworld]

Adam Britton, a well-known British biologist and crocodile expert located in Darwin, Australia, has been sentenced to ten years and five months in prison for a series of heinous crimes that included torturing, raping, and killing dozens of dogs.

Recommended articles

Britton, 52, pleaded guilty to 56 counts of bestiality and animal cruelty, as well as four counts of obtaining and disseminating child abuse material.

His crimes, described by the judge as "grotesque" and capable of causing "nervous shock," were committed over at least a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crimes filled 90 pages of court documents, and as the trial went on, people in the courtroom ran out to vomit and mouthed curse words at him.

Britton exploited pets and manipulated unsuspecting dog owners into giving him their animals, which he then abused in a specially equipped shipping container on his property, referred to as his "torture room."

When they asked how their pets were doing, he sent them old videos. Court documents report that he tortured at least 42 dogs, killing 39 of them.

Britton's actions went unnoticed until an anonymous tip led to his arrest in April 2022 after a video he uploaded revealed a clue to his location.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court heard how he went to tremendous lengths to conceal his identity and whereabouts, but a minor detail in one film led to his arrest. A puppy he assaulted wore a bright orange City of Darwin dog leash.

Adam Britton's shocking tale of bestality [Indiatoday]
Adam Britton's shocking tale of bestality [Indiatoday] Pulse Nigeria

CHECK OUT: Zoo visitors blamed for tragic death of goat who just gave birth

The court was presented with evidence of Britton's ongoing sadistic behaviour and his communications with like-minded individuals online, where he showed them videos of his sexual assault and torture of animals. He shared that he started raping horses at the age of 13 in these chatrooms.

He even taught them how to do the same; when asked what he does with the animals who die, he said he feeds them to other animals—presumably the eight crocodiles he harbours.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 7 animals people eat alive

His lawyer argued that Britton had struggled with intense and atypical sexual interests since childhood.

In addition to his prison sentence, Britton has been banned for life from owning or being in contact with animals. He expressed regret for his actions in a letter read in court, claiming his crimes were driven by a rare disorder.

Britton's sentence brings an end to a sad chapter in which he caused unimaginable agony to animals, deceived their owners, and publicly shared his misdeeds.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things stopping you from being who you want to be

5 things stopping you from being who you want to be

The British zoologist who raped and tortured dogs—and how he was caught

The British zoologist who raped and tortured dogs—and how he was caught

Golden Penny soup festival 2.0 heats up Ibadan

Golden Penny soup festival 2.0 heats up Ibadan

Try these 3 refreshing smoothies to relieve your constipation

Try these 3 refreshing smoothies to relieve your constipation

5 most stunning celebrity pre-wedding photos of 2024 (so far!)

5 most stunning celebrity pre-wedding photos of 2024 (so far!)

What really happens to the human body after getting shot

What really happens to the human body after getting shot

Goldberg Lager Beer celebrates cultural heritage at Osun-Osogbo Festival 2024

Goldberg Lager Beer celebrates cultural heritage at Osun-Osogbo Festival 2024

Top 10 African countries that hold the most powerful passport

Top 10 African countries that hold the most powerful passport

4 animals that prove that God has a sense of humour

4 animals that prove that God has a sense of humour

Here are 3 ways to make the slimiest okra soup

Here are 3 ways to make the slimiest okra soup

Guinness World Record Feat: Dr. Fola David thanks Tolaram for sponsorship

Guinness World Record Feat: Dr. Fola David thanks Tolaram for sponsorship

Are Olympic gold medals made of pure gold?

Are Olympic gold medals made of pure gold?

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How much do Immigration officers earn? [PremiumTimesNigeria]

How much do Immigration officers earn in Nigeria?

Free messaging app to use in Nigeria [shuttershock]

Top 5 free messaging apps to use if WhatsApp exits Nigeria

Is it better to eat bananas in the morning or in the evening? [Eatthisnotthat]

Is it better to eat bananas in the morning or in the evening?

This image was generated using the AI model DALL·E

Japa Story: I’ve been in America for 17 years and I’ve never missed Nigeria