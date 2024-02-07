A beginner's guide to concealing tattoos with makeup

However, there are moments, perhaps due to work constraints or social gatherings, where you might find the need to cover these expressions temporarily. For people looking for ways to conceal their tattoos with makeup, whether for a job interview, a formal event, or personal reasons, this guide offers simple, straightforward advice on how to achieve a flawless cover-up.

Choosing the right products

The first step in concealing a tattoo with makeup is selecting the right products. Look for a high-coverage foundation or concealer that matches your skin tone perfectly. In Nigeria, where the climate is mostly hot and humid, opt for waterproof and long-wear makeup products to ensure your cover-up lasts throughout the day. Brands like Maybelline, L.A. Girl, and MAC offer a range of products suitable for different skin tones and types.

Preparation is key

Before applying makeup, ensure the tattooed area is clean and dry. Use a mild cleanser and pat the skin dry gently. Applying a primer is crucial; it not only helps the makeup stick better but also creates a smooth canvas for a more natural-looking finish.

The concealing process

Colour correcting: Start with a colour corrector to neutralise the tattoo ink's colour. For blue or black tattoos, use an orange or peach corrector. This step might seem odd, but it's essential for disguising the tattoo effectively.

Apply foundation or concealer: Use a dense brush or a makeup sponge to apply the high-coverage foundation or concealer over the colour-corrected area. Dab the product gently, building coverage gradually. Avoid rubbing, as this can remove the colour corrector.

Setting the makeup: Once you've achieved the desired coverage, set the makeup with a translucent setting powder. This step ensures the concealer or foundation stays in place and helps to mattify the area, making the cover-up less noticeable.

Seal the deal: For an extra layer of security, especially in Nigeria's climate, finish off with a makeup setting spray. This will help lock everything in place and make your tattoo cover-up withstand heat and humidity.

Tips for a perfect cover-up

Practice makes perfect: If you're covering a tattoo for a special event, practice the technique beforehand. This will help you get comfortable with the process and allow you to perfect your technique.

Choose the right shade: Finding the exact match to your skin tone is crucial for a seamless cover-up. Test the foundation or concealer in natural light to ensure it blends perfectly with your skin.

Layer wisely: While it's tempting to slather on a thick layer of concealer, layering thinly and building coverage gradually yields a more natural and less cakey result.

Take care of your skin: Removing heavy makeup requires a gentle yet effective cleanser to prevent clogged pores and skin irritation. Always cleanse thoroughly after covering up a tattoo with makeup.