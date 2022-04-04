9 Best Casinos for Food in the World

9. Resorts World Sentosa – Singapore

Resorts World Sentosa has four restaurants, two of them by Joël Robuchon: Joël Robuchon Restaurant and the more casual L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon. While Hal Yamashita Chef serves Kobe cuisine imported from Awaji Island and the Tamba area in Japan at Syun and Osia.

Among the fantastic Asian fusion dishes, you'll find the famous Valrhona chocolate soup and black pepper vanilla ice cream on warm molten chocolate. You need to follow a dress code for these restaurants before or after heading to the casino.

8. Atlantis – Bahamas

The guests can insert their room keys into slot machines or present them at tables for the promotional giveaways. The main attraction is Bobby Flay’s famous Mesa Grill and the Nobu location with a secret sake cellar, which entered the 101 Best Restaurants of the Caribbean and in Latin America.

Tourist gamblers can eat and play very well at this casino hotel with many celebrity restaurants and casual dining.

Bobby Flay’s shrimp and roasted garlic tamale

7. Park Hyatt Mendoza – Argentina

The three-level casino is in Argentina. You can be sure that your gaming experience will be brimming with exceptional food and wine. You can sip on Malbec or one of the other premium Argentinean wines offered at the Uvas Lounge and Bar alongside seasonal tapas.

The hotel’s Bistro M restaurant holds the excellence award from Wine Spectator magazine for having one of the world’s best wine lists. While the fare is Italian, the beef is, without a doubt, Argentinian, and you don’t want to miss out on Argentinean steaks. All this, plus an incomparable view of the Plaza Independencia, make Bistro M the place to splurge.

Highly recommended - Grill Q Steak

6. Caesar’s Palace – Las Vegas

One of Las Vegas’s biggest casinos made it on the list. But what makes Caesar’s truly exceptional is the dining choice. In the first place, Rao’s restaurant has an outpost here so that you can try Bistecca steak and their famous tomato sauce after a session of baccarat.

It is also home to the outpost of Serendipity 3, and you want to treat yourself to a frozen hot chocolate to replenish your energy. There’s also Restaurant Guy Savoy, where flowers are banned, and employees are not allowed to wear perfume as not to disrupt the aroma of the rich cuisine. That kind of detail-oriented attitude proves that the food is phenomenal.

Must try: Colors of Caviar

5. Marina Bay Sands – Singapore

You can only look for the best from the stunning Marina Bay Sands, with its unique architecture and wide dining variety. Along with three levels of gaming floor-space, over 2,300 slot machines to choose from, and chef restaurants, no hungry tourist gambler will be disappointed.

Among these restaurants, Daniel Boulud’s DB Bistro and Oyster Bar, Mario Batali’s Osteria Mozza, Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, and David Myers’s Adrift feature his famous dish king crab melt and buckwheat fried chicken.

Fried oysters with green garlic and ricotta with preserved lemon at Adrift

4. Wynn Macau – China

The Wynn Macau uncovers over 200 gaming tables and four fine-dining restaurants: the sleek Cinnebar and Cristal Bar, the Wing Lei Lounge, and the more casual Café Esplanade.

Chef Liu Guo Zhu and his seven disciples helm Golden Flower, which has two Michelin stars and serves classic northern Chinese food.

Suckling pig with black pepper

3. Christchurch Casino – Gran Café

Running 24/7, tourists can enjoy a wide range of lunch, brunch, and dinner buffet options at any time of the day. At the Christchurch Casino, you have the Café open for lunch and dinner every day while the menu is an Asian fusion and Kiwi’s preferred dishes. The Monza Sportsbar is an alternative for dining while watching live sports. More info is available concerning the Christchurch Casino facilities and the tourists’ dining options. In addition, the New Zealand land-based casinos selection contains valuable tips for a wholesome experience.

Gran Café Beef Brisket

2. Casino de Monte Carlo – Monaco

You can expect this well know casino to have world-class food nearby. The most substantial evidence is in Le Louis XV - Alain Ducasse, a few steps away in the Hôtel de Paris.

The menu includes San Remo Gamberoni with delicate rockfish gelée and caviar; an Alpes-de-Haute-Provence grilled duck with polenta; Mediterranean seabass with fennel, radicchio, and citrus; gnocchi with red squash and black truffle; and a selection of regional cheeses. Additionally, the wine cellar has about 400,000 bottles.

Famous Dish - San Remo Gamberoni

1 Cosmopolitan – Las Vegas

The many choices of restaurants at the resort will comply with any budget and craving with options ranging from the casual burger joint Holsteins to the trendy STK steakhouse. Sushi devotees will feel at home at the Japanese-American Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar and Grill. Their menu includes sushi, sashimi, tempura, steaks, a variety of rice dishes, and some of America's best fried chicken.

The Scott Conant’s Scarpetta chef offers rustic dishes in an upscale atmosphere. In contrast, the neighbouring DOCG provides a more casual vibe. Still, the central cuisine that shines the most in this hotel is chef José Andrés, that offers Chinese and Mexican flavours at China Poblano and traditional Spanish food at Jaleo.

Signature - Peking Duck at Wing Lei

