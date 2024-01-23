ADVERTISEMENT
8 body language signs that you're being lied to

Anna Ajayi

Welcome to the world of body language, where silent signals speak louder than words.

How do you know you're being lied to [Medium]

Well, it turns out your instincts might be picking up on subtle hints that aren't obvious at first glance.

In our everyday interactions, whether it's chatting with friends, negotiating in a business meeting, or even on a date, we're constantly communicating, not just with our words, but with our bodies too. Sometimes, these physical cues can reveal more than the spoken word, especially when it comes to detecting deception.

Here are some little signs that someone might be telling a lie:

When people avoid eye contact, it's a classic sign they might be lying. It's like they can't bear to face the truth themselves!

A liar often fidgets. They might play with their hair, shuffle their feet, or fiddle with their clothes. It's like their body's trying to distract you from their words.

Notice someone covering their mouth or touching their nose while talking? These are common gestures people make when they're not being entirely truthful.

A person's face can tell a story different from their words. If their expressions don't match up with what they're saying, your lie radar should be beeping!

When someone's words say one thing but their body says another, something's fishy. For example, they might nod 'yes' while saying 'no'.

Liars often look stiff or rehearsed. It's as if they're acting out a script rather than speaking naturally.

Some liars avoid eye contact, while others overdo it to seem truthful. It's all about finding that weird balance.

If someone gets defensive super fast, it could be a sign they're hiding something. It's like they're ready to fight off any doubt you might have.

So, there you have it. Keep an eye out for these signs; remember, they're not foolproof. People are complex, and there could be other reasons for these behaviours. Always consider the context and, when in doubt, trust your gut!

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

