The Pulse team visited Yaba market to document women and their their sexual harassment stories during their visits to the popular Yaba market in Lagos, Nigeria. [See video below]

This video has so far received over a hundred comments on social media, with numerous women baring it all, sharing the most horrible and inhumane encounters they have personally experienced in the market.

Culled from Instagram, here are seven of the most frustrating experiences of women who have suffered harassment from intrusive folks in one form or another at Yaba market:

1. @sandrah_young said:

"I have so many bad experiences at that yaba market. One obinna guy put his hand at the back of my trouser while I was trying to buy jackets from him. I felt so dirty through out that week. Y’all don’t know what women pass through on a daily basis"

2. @ms.wsm said:

"The last experience I had at Yaba was very irritating. A useless and obviously very troublesome man grabbed my waist from behind while I was alighting from a tricycle, I turned back and cursed at him. In less than two seconds he followed me again and repeated the same thing, I forcefully swung my bag across his face and that was when he ran away. Phew I was beyond irritated. These harassment seriously need to stop! They need to stop touching people it's wrong!!!!"

Yaba Market [PropertyPro]

3. @Chisomeze said:

"I remember going to yaba market a few times with my friends while I was on IT in Lagos. I would always scream my head off each time. It was so frustrating because someone is always reaching out to touch you. I was always shouting “don’t touch me” like a mad woman. It was really tiring😩"

4. @sleekzanny said:

"Growing up my home was not far from Yaba market so I grew up visiting their regularly. Till date I can vividly remember the day I decided never to visit the market again. It doesn't matter you using a hijab or wearing short skirt they just drive joy in harassing people."

5. @ladyjizzy said:

"Government need to do something fast I remember when I brought my children from abroad , I took her to yaba my daughter was crying, it got to a point she has scream on them that she is only a child, so sad , I feel sad since then she has never followed me to the market, I mean any market. So disrespectful, they are just behaving like an animal."

Women protesting against harassment at Yaba market in 2018 [Facts Reporter]

6. @mowunmi_bells said:

"I remember passing through yaba Years back and this dude hit my bum and immediately I turned to slap him he ran and was laughing. I was angry but helpless"

7. @ lvrdeeishh said:

I went to the market today and surprisingly, nobody touched me. Maybe they had a meeting or something cos I was shocked. First time ever going to that market and the guys didn't try grabbing one. One tried touching me and some came out and asked him to leave me alone so maybe they had some form of meeting on this. I still got the oh baby I love your body talks though but at least no one touched me. A step in the right direction