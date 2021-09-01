RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 ways young Nigerians are making money

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Young Nigerians are cashing out big with these ideas.

Young Nigerian always look for ways to create wealth or extra cash [naca]
Earning your salary alone will not be enough, you might need to engage in some side hustle to augment what you get from your job or create an opportunity for yourself to earn more money.

Young Nigerians are doing a host of things to make money legally. We explore seven of them.

Cryptocurrency is so complex, I cannot attempt to be an expert but here is the gist; it is a digital currency people invest in.

It is best to do your research before jumping on it; it's not a get-rich-quick scheme; it's simply a way to invest in good coins and sell when the prices go up.

just like every other business, there are loss and profits in crypto trading.

Another means of earning extra cash is forex trading and, just like crypto it is complex.

With crypto, you are investing in digital currency, with forex, you are investing in stock.

A research is also necessary.

Checking your WhatsApp status is enough to see young people buying and selling everything buyable and sellable, clothes, wrist watches, bags, wigs and all of that.

Social media platforms are now filled with young Nigerian who vend all type of stuff from clothing to food, used phones etc.

This is different from trading which is buying and selling. Young people pool money to do businesses like car hire services, logistics companies, tech companies, real estate firms, and fashion companies.

For many, they’ve chosen to do art or graphic design either on the side or to get out of salaried employment and, they can earn a decent living from it.

Young people earn a living or make a few extra bucks by making creating exciting content on social media platforms.

With consistent creation and posting, they get enough audience to attract advertisers.

It takes a lot of patience and passion to do.

With the pervasion of the internet with videos and pictures by celebrities and non-celebrities alike, the demand for photographers and videographers has increased, and young people have plugged themselves into this to earn a few extra bucks.

Contrary to popular belief, Nigerian youths are not lazy especially, when it comes to creating wealth.

