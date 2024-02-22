7 useful tips to help you get rid of ingrown hairs

They are more common in people with curly or coarse hair but can affect anyone. If you're struggling with ingrown hairs, there are effective ways to tackle them.

7 tips to help you get rid of ingrown hairs

Here are seven useful tips to help you get rid of ingrown hairs and keep your skin smooth and clear:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Exfoliate regularly

One of the best ways to prevent ingrown hairs is by exfoliating your skin regularly. Exfoliation removes dead skin cells that can clog pores and trap hairs. Use a gentle exfoliating scrub or a loofah a few times a week to keep your skin clear.

Be careful not to over-exfoliate, as this can irritate the skin and worsen the problem.

2. Use the right shaving technique

Improper shaving techniques can contribute to the development of ingrown hairs. Always use a sharp razor and shave in the direction of hair growth, not against it. This helps prevent the hair from being cut too short and growing back into the skin. Applying a shaving gel or cream can also reduce friction and irritation.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Keep your skin moisturised

Dry skin can make ingrown hairs more likely. Keeping your skin moisturised helps create a smoother surface for hairs to grow out normally. After showering or bathing, apply a hydrating lotion or cream to keep your skin soft and reduce the risk of hairs growing back into the skin.

4. Try hair removal creams

If shaving frequently leads to ingrown hairs, consider using a hair removal cream, like Veet, instead. These creams dissolve the hair at the surface of the skin, reducing the risk of sharp hairs growing back into the skin. Be sure to choose a product suitable for your skin type and follow the instructions carefully.

5. Apply warm compresses

ADVERTISEMENT

If you already have ingrown hair, applying a warm compress can help. The warmth helps soften the skin and the hair, making it easier for the hair to emerge from the skin. Soak a clean cloth in warm water, wring it out, and place it on the affected area for a few minutes. Repeat this several times a day until the hair surfaces.

6. Use tweezers gently

Sometimes, you might need to help the hair out. After applying a warm compress, you can gently use sterilised tweezers to tease the hair out. However, don't dig into the skin or force the hair out, as this can cause infection and scarring. If the hair doesn't come out easily, leave it alone and try again later.

7. Seek professional treatment

If ingrown hairs are a recurring problem, consider seeking professional treatment. Dermatologists can offer treatments like laser hair removal, which reduces hair growth and the likelihood of ingrown hairs. They can also prescribe creams that help exfoliate the skin or reduce inflammation.

ADVERTISEMENT