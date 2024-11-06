ADVERTISEMENT
7 Tips to beat birthday depression

Oghenerume Progress
Birthday depression - Freepik

Do you usually experience a wave of sadness when it’s your birthday?

However, for the celebrant, this day can sometimes bring feelings of sadness or anxiety instead of joy.

This is commonly known as “birthday depression” or “the birthday blues.”

Birthday depression can affect anyone and can be triggered by age-related anxieties, social pressure, loneliness, or unmet personal expectations.

If you struggle with birthday depression, here are some tips to help you overcome it.

The first step to beating birthday depression is acknowledging and processing your feelings. This can be therapeutic and is often easier than trying to ignore or suppress them.

Accept that it’s okay not to feel elated, even on your birthday. By accepting your feelings, you’re taking the first step toward addressing them.

Some people spend their birthdays reflecting on their lives, which can lead to feelings of inadequacy or disappointment. To counter this, try to focus on what you’ve accomplished, however small it may seem. Consider writing down three to five things you’re proud of, whether they happened this year or in the past. This can be a powerful reminder that you’re growing and progressing, even if it feels slow.

For your birthday, plan something that will genuinely make you happy. This could be anything from a big party to a quiet day at the beach or even some self-care time. Think about what truly brings you joy or peace, and organise your day around that.

The loneliness that accompanies birthday depression often feels worse when you’re far from loved ones. To combat this, reach out to someone you trust and let them know how you feel. A simple conversation or a night out with a close friend can make a big difference. It’s not about the number of people you celebrate with but the quality of the connection.

Social media can bring societal expectations for big celebrations, gifts, or grand milestones. You might come across people who make you feel inadequate. However, these external pressures don’t define your day. Free yourself from these expectations and focus on celebrating your unique journey at your own pace. Remember, birthdays are just one day out of many, and they don’t have to represent a dramatic turning point.

Sometimes, helping others can help us feel better about ourselves. For your birthday, consider volunteering, donating to a cause you care about, or performing a random act of kindness. This can provide a sense of fulfilment and purpose that can help lift your mood.

Remind yourself that the day will pass, and you’ll soon be back to your regular routine. Having something to look forward to after your birthday can help you feel more grounded. Consider setting small, positive intentions for the coming year. These could be as simple as “I want to make time for my hobbies” or “I want to practise more gratitude.” Gentle goals are often more achievable and rewarding than high-pressure resolutions.

In conclusion, remember that the birthday blues are more common than you might think, and it’s completely okay to feel this way. Give yourself grace, and try these tips to create a birthday experience that feels right for you.

