ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 simple tips for creating a daily routine that works

Anna Ajayi

A routine is important to create balance and structure in life.

You can have a daily routine that you're consistent with [WhatsHotBlog]
You can have a daily routine that you're consistent with [WhatsHotBlog]

Recommended articles

Creating a daily routine can help guide your day. Instead of letting the day control you, you take charge consistently for a more effective life.

1. A routine brings order and predictability to your day, giving structure to the chaos of adult life. It helps keep things balanced.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. A well-crafted routine isn't just about structure—it's a tool for being more productive. By organising your day into manageable parts, you can optimise your energy levels and focus on the tasks at hand.

3. Routines also help build healthy habits. When activities become part of your daily schedule, they turn into habits.

Creating a daily routine is just the start; the real challenge is consistently sticking to it. If you want a more productive and fulfilling life, it's not just about planning an impressive routine but about following it closely.

Here are seven simple tips to make sure your daily routine becomes a consistent part of your life:

ADVERTISEMENT

Begin with a few doable tasks and add more gradually. Taking small steps makes it more likely you'll stick to your routine. For instance, your routine can be as simple as these:

  • Wake up early
  • Do your morning routine
  • Eat on time
  • Follow a skin-care routine
  • Exercise every day
  • Read at least one page of a book
  • Go to bed on time

Try to keep your list simple. You’ll have a chance to update it later on when you’re looking to upgrade your routine.

Your daily routine can become a consistent part of your life [Pinterest]
Your daily routine can become a consistent part of your life [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Be honest with yourself about what you can realistically accomplish in a day. Making unattainable goals only sets the stage for disappointment and discouragement. Realistic goals, on the other hand, boost your confidence and motivation.

If you want to build a routine mindset, it’s best to put your intentions into words. Simply creating a schedule in your mind isn’t enough, you need to pen it down. Start your mornings by writing down your routine in a notebook.

Get a notebook and write down your to-do [Pinterest]
Get a notebook and write down your to-do [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Create a to-do list of activities that need to be done by the end of the day, like laundry, cleaning your room, cooking etc. You can also plan your meals in advance and be in control of your diet. Tick off the tasks as you go about your day, and keep your notebook close so that you have the option to modify your routine at any point during the day.

Life is unpredictable. Allow for flexibility in your routine to handle unexpected events without ruining your whole day. Adaptability is key.

If you try to go after all your desired goals at once, you make the job of creating a routine harder. We know you want to have a productive morning routine, work out every single day, and improve your mental health. But, if you try to build these habits in a single day, you’ll most probably fail. To create a routine that you can stick to for a long time, start with one habit that you find the easiest, then work on it for the next few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avoid working continuously without breaks. Short breaks throughout the day refresh your mind and prevent burnout. In fact, taking regular breaks is recommended to boost your performance and keep your mind active.

A good routine includes a consistent sleep schedule. Get enough sleep, as it forms the basis for a well-functioning day. Quality rest ensures you're ready to tackle tasks with focus and energy.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 simple tips for creating a daily routine that works

7 simple tips for creating a daily routine that works

4 essential food items to keep in your household

4 essential food items to keep in your household

How to survive in January on a low budget

How to survive in January on a low budget

7 ways to plan your best year ever

7 ways to plan your best year ever

4 ways you can reassure your overthinking boyfriend

4 ways you can reassure your overthinking boyfriend

Causes, symptoms and prevention of genital herpes

Causes, symptoms and prevention of genital herpes

VFD hosts Chimamanda to exclusive dinner after successful book launch at HEREL Play

VFD hosts Chimamanda to exclusive dinner after successful book launch at HEREL Play

Gym or yoga? Which is best for your weight loss journey?

Gym or yoga? Which is best for your weight loss journey?

Ladies, here's why you can get pregnant even after using the morning-after pill

Ladies, here's why you can get pregnant even after using the morning-after pill

Happy New Year: Here’s how 9 countries around the world marked the start of 2024

Happy New Year: Here’s how 9 countries around the world marked the start of 2024

It's scissors season — you must cut these 7 people from your life in 2024

It's scissors season — you must cut these 7 people from your life in 2024

7 reasons your New Year resolutions might not work

7 reasons your New Year resolutions might not work

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Most people with the herpes virus don't have symptoms (image used for illustrative purpose) [My Registry Wedding]

Causes, symptoms and prevention of genital herpes

Hairstyles that trended in 2023 and will likely stay in trend in 2024

Pulse picks: Hairstyles that trended in 2023 and will likely stay in trend in 2024

How to retain your man's respect [Image: Gustavo Fring]

Ladies, if you want your man to respect you, don’t do these 3 things

Marriages last longer when couples practice these 5 things together

Marriages last longer when couples practice these 5 things together