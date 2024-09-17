ADVERTISEMENT
7 signs of lust in a man’s eyes to watch out for

Anna Ajayi

Lust is a powerful emotion that can sometimes be confused with love.

Lust is more about physical attraction and desire rather than a deep, emotional connection.

One of the easiest ways to spot lust in a man is through his eyes. The way a man looks at you can reveal a lot about his intentions, whether it’s genuine interest or simply physical attraction. Lustful eyes can be intense, eager, and focused on the physical rather than the emotional.

Here are seven key signs of lust in a man’s eyes to watch out for.

The lingering gaze [TheFamuan]
One of the most common signs of lust is a lingering gaze. If a man’s eyes keep returning to certain parts of your body, especially those typically associated with physical attraction, it could be a clear indication of lust. Unlike a casual or respectful glance, a lingering gaze tends to focus on physical features rather than your face or eyes, signalling that he’s more interested in your appearance than getting to know you.

When a man is sexually attracted to someone, his pupils tend to dilate. This happens naturally when someone is aroused or excited. If you notice that his pupils seem larger than usual when he looks at you, it’s a biological sign that he’s feeling lustful. However, keep in mind that lighting conditions can also affect pupil size, so observe this sign in combination with others.

A man who is driven by lust will scan your body quickly, as if he’s trying to take in as much as possible in a short amount of time. His eyes might move up and down repeatedly, lingering on areas like your lips, chest, or hips. This behaviour is a strong indicator that he’s more focused on your physical appearance than on having a meaningful conversation.

Intense eye contact without emotional connection [x.com]
Eye contact is a powerful form of communication, but not all eye contact is the same. If a man’s gaze is intense and locked onto you, but you don’t feel any emotional warmth or connection, it’s likely a sign of lust. This type of eye contact is usually more about attraction and desire rather than genuine interest in you as a person.

ALSO READ: 15 body language signs and their hidden meaning

Another subtle sign of lust can be rapid blinking. When someone is excited or aroused, their nervous system can cause them to blink more frequently. If you notice that a man’s blinking rate increases when he looks at you, it could be a sign that he’s feeling physically attracted to you.

Lustful looks don’t always have to be close up. A man who is lusting after you might also stare at you from across the room or try to catch glimpses of you when he thinks you aren’t looking. This type of behaviour involves sneaky glances or prolonged stares, indicating that his interest is more about physical attraction than anything else.

Subtle body language cues, such as raised eyebrows, can also indicate lust. If a man raises his eyebrows slightly when he looks at you, it could be a sign that he’s intrigued or physically attracted. This is often accompanied by other signs like a lingering gaze or dilated pupils, which together signal strong sexual attraction.

ALSO READ: Love vs. Lust: When you think you’re sprung, but you’re really just horny

