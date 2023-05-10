The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 of the highest paying jobs for a comfortable lifestyle in Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

What salary would you earn to live a life of comfort in Nigeria?

Tony chairs Heirs Holdings, Transcorp and is the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation [Linkedin]
Tony chairs Heirs Holdings, Transcorp and is the founder of The Tony Elumelu Foundation [Linkedin]

Recommended articles

Good accommodation, car(s), an alternative means of electricity (generator or inverter), children attending good schools, access to health care, decent meals every day and enough money for entertainment, recreational activities and travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Statista, the average individual Nigerian earns ₦43,200 and a family earns ₦137, 600. In 2020, the minimum wage was increased to ₦30,000.

Is ₦400,000 enough for a comfortable life? That question does not pose an easy reply because it simply doesn’t exist. Comfort levels differ as one earns more. The area you would live in when you earn ₦100,000 won’t be the same area you would love to live in when you earn ₦350,000 - people’s taste always changes to match their income. At the end of the day, it might not seem like they are earning much anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent data revealed how much bank CEOS earn. Zenith Bank CEO was said to earn about 70 million, Access Bank CEO earns ₦73 million. Some earn up to ₦200 million per month.

Typically, if you are part of the management team of a successful company, your salary range should be in millions of naira and that’s a highway to a comfortable life.

Tech bros are known to have a lot of money [Technext]
Tech bros are known to have a lot of money [Technext] Pulse Nigeria

Front-end developers, back-end engineers, project managers, UI/UX Designers and so on. In the world of technology, positions are fiercely competitive yet highly desirable. Although not everyone in the field earns a comfortable salary, many are compensated in dollars and enjoy generous pay.

ADVERTISEMENT
Consultant doctors are one of the highest paid Nigerians [Healthline]
Consultant doctors are one of the highest paid Nigerians [Healthline] Pulse Nigeria

Consultants doctors in hospitals are one of the well-paid people in the country, earning at least ₦800,000

According to reports, they earn upwards of ₦13 million asides allowances. Not bad at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Very few lawyers get paid the big bucks but the ones who do are involved in corporate transactions and they earn a lot of money.

Flight captains and senior pilots earn millions, perhaps the risk and how it is highly sought after contributes to this.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior accountants and managers, especially in the big four accounting companies, PwC, KPMG, Deloitte and EY are well paid and earn in million naira.

Comfort in Nigeria is hard to come by. How much do you have to earn to avoid potholes and bad roles? What about fuel queues and epileptic power supply? Money cannot override a bad system, no matter how much you earn. At the end of the day, you will find yourself spending money trying to buy yourself an elusive comfort.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What happens to your body when you abstain from s*x?

What happens to your body when you abstain from s*x?

AI shows what the ideal Miss Nigeria looks like

AI shows what the ideal Miss Nigeria looks like

7 foods that cause excessive sweating

7 foods that cause excessive sweating

7 of the highest paying jobs for a comfortable lifestyle in Nigeria

7 of the highest paying jobs for a comfortable lifestyle in Nigeria

4 sexy phrases that drive women wild in bed

4 sexy phrases that drive women wild in bed

5 strongest warrior tribes in Africa

5 strongest warrior tribes in Africa

5 things to know before visiting Benue state

5 things to know before visiting Benue state

5 foods that will increase breast size naturally

5 foods that will increase breast size naturally

3 ways women can wear workout clothes outside the gym

3 ways women can wear workout clothes outside the gym

3 popular slangs from Queen Charlotte, A Bridgerton Story and their meanings

3 popular slangs from Queen Charlotte, A Bridgerton Story and their meanings

Why women who eat 1 apple every day enjoy s*x more

Why women who eat 1 apple every day enjoy s*x more

5 famous Nigerian paintings you should see

5 famous Nigerian paintings you should see

Pulse Sports

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

Newcastle set to flex oil-money with blockbuster move for PSG star

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

2023 Diamond League: 5 events to watch out for in Doha

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

Celebration in Naples as Osimhen leads Napoli to Serie A glory

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian passport holders also get completely visa-free access to 26 other countries [Biometric Update]

These 20 countries grant visas on arrival to Nigerian passport holders

Two Nigerian women stun at King Charles III coronation

2 Nigerian women stun at the coronation of King Charles III

The Nigerian passport grants complete visa-free access to only 26 other countries across the world [The Sun Nigeria]

Nigerian passports can get you to these 26 countries visa-free

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities