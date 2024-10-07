ADVERTISEMENT
7 most expensive animals ever sold

Anna Ajayi

Some of these animals are so rare that owning one is like owning a piece of treasure.

The most expensive animals ever sold
The most expensive animals ever sold [DevianArt]

Animals have always held a special place in human lives, whether as pets, companions, or even status symbols.

Some people are happy with a regular cat, dog, or goldfish, others are willing to spend millions of dollars on rare and unique animals.

But what makes an animal so valuable? It could be its breed, special skills, or even its unusual appearance.

Green Monkey
Despite its name, the Green Monkey is not a monkey but a racehorse. This thoroughbred racehorse is one of the most expensive horses ever sold. In 2006, it was sold for a staggering $16 million. The Green Monkey had a strong lineage, being a descendant of some of the best racehorses in history. Unfortunately, it did not live up to its price tag, as it never won a race and retired without much success. However, its high price remains legendary in the world of horse racing.

Missy the Cow
Cows are usually valued for their milk, but Missy is not an ordinary cow. She is a Holstein cow that was sold for a record-breaking $1.2 million in 2009. Missy was prized for her exceptional genetic traits, making her one of the best dairy cows in the world. Her ability to produce a large quantity of high-quality milk made her a valuable asset in the dairy industry.

Tibetan Mastiff
The Tibetan Mastiff is a massive dog breed known for its size, strength, and protective nature. In 2014, a Tibetan Mastiff puppy was sold for almost $2 million in China, making it one of the most expensive dogs ever. The breed is seen as a status symbol, and its long, fluffy coat gives it a lion-like appearance. These dogs are also known for being excellent guard dogs, and their rarity makes them highly sought after by wealthy pet lovers.

Sir Lancelot Encore
Sir Lancelot Encore is a cloned dog that cost its owners $155,000 to bring to life. The original Sir Lancelot, a Labrador Retriever, passed away, leaving his owners heartbroken. They decided to clone him, and Sir Lancelot Encore was born, becoming one of the world's first cloned pets. This case shows how far people are willing to go to keep their beloved pets in their lives, even if it means paying a high price for cloning.

Arabian Horse
Arabian horses are known for their beauty, speed, and intelligence. One particular Arabian stallion, Marwan Al Shaqab, was sold for $11.7 million. These horses have a long history and are considered one of the oldest and purest horse breeds. Their graceful looks and strong performance in horse shows make them a favourite among horse lovers worldwide.

White lion cubs
White lions are incredibly rare, and their unique appearance makes them highly desirable. Their unusual white fur is due to a rare genetic condition, making them stand out from regular lions. Two white lion cubs were sold for $138,000 each. The rarity and beauty of these animals make them a prized possession for those who want to own something truly special.

Deveronvale perfection
Deveronvale Perfection is a sheep that broke records when it was sold for $355,000 in 2009. This sheep is a Texel breed, which is known for its high-quality wool and meat. The reason behind its high price was its impressive genetics, which made it a valuable breeding animal. Sheep like Deveronvale Perfection are prized for their ability to improve the quality of a flock, making them worth the investment for serious breeders.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

