RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 moments you might struggle with while fasting during Ramadan

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Pulse Nigeria spoke with two Muslims to curate these Ramadan struggles.

kid-1077793 1920
kid-1077793 1920 Pulse Nigeria

There are some struggles Muslims are all too familiar with during Ramadan.

Recommended articles

For this piece, Pulse Nigeria spoke with two Muslims to curated these Ramadan struggles.

Muslims are supposed to wake up for Sahur, that means they wake up by 4pm to cook and eat before they begin fast.

Tawa tells pulse “I would rather sleep than wake up to cook. I always regret it when I eventually wake up and realize what I have done but sleep can be so sweet at that time.”

You can start eating or drinking only to realize that you are supposed to be fasting. You almost mutter the "f" word but you remember you can't even say that.

Nuru says, "I went to my friend’s house and saw a sachet of milo on the friend. I was so excited I went to make some tea,. After drinking it I realized I was supposed to be fasting."

kid-635811 1920 Pulse Nigeria

The last days of fasting, Muslims go to mosque for meals

Tawa; "What I love about it is it is like a love feast. There is this sense of community. I love it."

Buying Salah clothes is the joy of every child at that time. You would wear your best clothes and walk to everywhere possible. Adulthood is a different ball game.

Nuru; "I do not buy Salah clothes but this year I am looking forward to buying one."

Another favorite part of Salah is having people give you money. As per there is no money on ground, you might be expecting owo odun.

Nuru laughs; "I wish. Now I am the one who gives owo odun."

It can feel like time is crawling when you are fasting. In your mind 4 hours has gone. You have calculated that you’ll soon break your fast soon but when you check the time it's just 10am.

Tawa laughs, "I think that happens when you are young. You just get used to it."

Some people even cry because Ramadan is over.

Tawa; "I admire those who do."

Nuru, "So to be honest when people say they miss Ramadan it’s not the hunger they miss but the blessings"

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation