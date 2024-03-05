7 foods to eat when you have terrible diarrhoea

When you're dealing with diarrhoea, the foods you eat can either help you recover or make your symptoms worse.

7 foods to eat when you have diarrhoea

When you're going through this, choosing the right foods can help manage your symptoms and speed up your recovery. Here's a list of seven foods that are gentle on your stomach and can help soothe diarrhoea:

1. Bananas

Bananas are great for when you have diarrhoea. They're easy to digest and can help restore the potassium your body loses. Potassium is an important mineral that helps keep your fluid levels balanced and your muscles working properly. Bananas also contain pectin, a type of fibre that can help absorb excess water in the intestines, making your stools firmer.

2. White rice

White rice is another good option because it's bland and low in fibre. High-fibre foods can make diarrhoea worse because they're harder to digest. Eating white rice provides your body with energy without irritating your stomach. It can also help make your bowel movements more solid.

3. Vegetables

Vegetables can be hard to digest when eaten raw. You can make them more friendly by cooking them thoroughly. Avoid broccoli, cauliflower, peppers, peas, green leafy vegetables, and corn as they tend to cause gas and bloating. Steaming, boiling, or roasting vegetables until soft is better than frying or eating them raw.

4. Toast

Toast, especially made from white bread, is easy on the digestive system. It's part of the diet which has been traditionally recommended for diarrhoea and upset stomachs. Toasting the bread makes it even easier to digest, and it can provide a bland, solid food option that helps absorb stomach acids.

5. Boiled potatoes

Boiled potatoes, without any added butter or spices, are starchy and low in fibre, making them easy to digest. They can help absorb excess water in the intestines and provide your body with essential nutrients, such as potassium, that can be lost due to diarrhoea.

6. Clear broths

Clear broths are a great way to replenish fluids and electrolytes lost during diarrhoea episodes. Chicken or vegetable broth can also provide some nutrition without being too heavy on your stomach. Avoid broths with a lot of fat or strong spices, as these can aggravate your symptoms.

7. Plain yoghurt

Plain yoghurt can be beneficial when you have diarrhoea. The probiotics in yoghurt can help restore the natural balance of bacteria in your gut, which can be upset by diarrhoea. Look for yoghurt that contains live and active cultures, and make sure it's low in sugar and additives. Eating plain yoghurt can help your digestive system recover more quickly.

If, after taking all these, your symptoms persist or worsen, be sure to consult with a medical professional.