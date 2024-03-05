ADVERTISEMENT
7 foods to eat when you have terrible diarrhoea

Anna Ajayi

If you’re experiencing watery stools, there is a long list of foods that help you feel better.

Chicken soups helps with your diarrhoea [BBC]
Dealing with diarrhoea is not only uncomfortable but can also lead to dehydration and nutrient loss.

When you're dealing with diarrhoea, the foods you eat can either help you recover or make your symptoms worse.

When you're going through this, choosing the right foods can help manage your symptoms and speed up your recovery. Here's a list of seven foods that are gentle on your stomach and can help soothe diarrhoea:

Baananas [MedicalNewsToday]
Bananas are great for when you have diarrhoea. They're easy to digest and can help restore the potassium your body loses. Potassium is an important mineral that helps keep your fluid levels balanced and your muscles working properly. Bananas also contain pectin, a type of fibre that can help absorb excess water in the intestines, making your stools firmer.

White rice is another good option because it's bland and low in fibre. High-fibre foods can make diarrhoea worse because they're harder to digest. Eating white rice provides your body with energy without irritating your stomach. It can also help make your bowel movements more solid.

Vegetables can be hard to digest when eaten raw. You can make them more friendly by cooking them thoroughly. Avoid broccoli, cauliflower, peppers, peas, green leafy vegetables, and corn as they tend to cause gas and bloating. Steaming, boiling, or roasting vegetables until soft is better than frying or eating them raw.

Toast, especially made from white bread, is easy on the digestive system. It's part of the diet which has been traditionally recommended for diarrhoea and upset stomachs. Toasting the bread makes it even easier to digest, and it can provide a bland, solid food option that helps absorb stomach acids.

Boiled potatoes, without any added butter or spices, are starchy and low in fibre, making them easy to digest. They can help absorb excess water in the intestines and provide your body with essential nutrients, such as potassium, that can be lost due to diarrhoea.

Clear broths are a great way to replenish fluids and electrolytes lost during diarrhoea episodes. Chicken or vegetable broth can also provide some nutrition without being too heavy on your stomach. Avoid broths with a lot of fat or strong spices, as these can aggravate your symptoms.

Greek yoghurt [RealSimple]
Plain yoghurt can be beneficial when you have diarrhoea. The probiotics in yoghurt can help restore the natural balance of bacteria in your gut, which can be upset by diarrhoea. Look for yoghurt that contains live and active cultures, and make sure it's low in sugar and additives. Eating plain yoghurt can help your digestive system recover more quickly.

If, after taking all these, your symptoms persist or worsen, be sure to consult with a medical professional.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

