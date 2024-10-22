ADVERTISEMENT
7 exotic animal milk you didn't know people could drink

Anna Ajayi

When we think about milk, cow's milk is usually the first thing that comes to mind.

Exotic animal milk people drink [DairyNews]
Exotic animal milk people drink [DairyNews]

Cow milk is frequently used in many households around the world. It’s poured over cereal, added to coffee, or enjoyed by itself.

But did you know that people in different parts of the world drink milk from a variety of other animals?

Let’s introduce you to seven unusual animal milks that you probably didn't know you could drink:

Camel milk [iStock]
Camel milk [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

In desert regions like the Middle East and parts of Africa, camels are more than just a means of transportation—they're also a source of nutritious milk. Camel milk is rich in vitamins and minerals like vitamin C and iron. It has a slightly salty taste and is known for its ability to stay fresh longer in hot climates. Some people believe that camel milk can help with digestion and boost the immune system.

Exotic animal milk people drink [DairyNews]
Exotic animal milk people drink [DairyNews]

Donkey milk might sound unusual, but it's been used since ancient times. It's very similar to human breast milk in its nutritional makeup, making it gentle and easy to digest. Donkey milk is also known for its skin benefits and is used in soaps and creams. People who are allergic to cow's milk sometimes turn to donkey milk as an alternative.

Yaks are shaggy-haired animals that live in the high mountains of Tibet and Central Asia. Their milk is rich and creamy because it has a high-fat content. Yak milk is used to make butter, cheese, and yoghurt, which are foods for people living in these high places. The milk provides the energy and nutrients needed to survive in the harsh mountain environment.

Milking a reindeer [InternationalCentre]
Milking a reindeer [InternationalCentre] Pulse Nigeria

In the cold Arctic regions, reindeer are herded by indigenous people who rely on them for many needs, including milk. Reindeer milk is very high in fat—sometimes containing up to 22% fat—which helps people stay warm and energised in freezing temperatures. It's thicker than cow's milk and is a vital source of nutrition for communities in places like Siberia and northern Scandinavia.

Buffalo milk [Factssa]
Buffalo milk [Factssa] Pulse Nigeria

Buffalo milk is popular in South Asian countries like India and Pakistan. It has more fat and protein than cow's milk, making it creamier and richer. This milk is used to make mozzarella cheese—the kind you might enjoy on your pizza. Buffalo milk is also used to make desserts, yoghurt, and traditional dishes in various cultures.

Milking a horse [YouTube]
Milking a horse [YouTube] Pulse Nigeria
Also known as mare's milk, horse milk is consumed in parts of Central Asia. It's lower in fat than cow's milk and has a sweet, watery taste. People often ferment horse milk to make a drink called kumis, which has a slight alcohol content due to the fermentation process. Kumis has been enjoyed by nomadic people for centuries and is known for its refreshing qualities.

Moose milk [TheKostromaMoose]
Moose milk [TheKostromaMoose] Pulse Nigeria

In some areas of Russia and Sweden, people have found a way to milk moose. Moose milk is not easy to come by because moose are wild and not typically farmed. However, some farms have managed to tame moose for this purpose. The milk is very rich in fat and nutrients and is sometimes used for medical purposes, such as helping people recover from certain illnesses.

ALSO READ: Who were the first humans to milk cows?

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

