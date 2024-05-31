7 common childhood illnesses and how to deal with them

Knowing how to handle common childhood illnesses can help you provide the best care for your child and reduce anxiety during sickness.

Always consult your paediatrician if you are unsure about symptoms or treatments. With proper care and attention, most childhood illnesses can be managed effectively at home.

Here are seven common childhood illnesses and practical advice on how to manage them effectively:

1. Sore throat

Sore throats are frequent in children and can be quite uncomfortable. Most sore throats are caused by viruses, meaning antibiotics aren’t necessary. Ensure your child stays hydrated, gets plenty of rest, and eats soothing foods like soup or yoghurt.

If your child’s sore throat is caused by strep bacteria, your doctor will prescribe antibiotics. It's important to complete the entire course of antibiotics even if symptoms improve.

2. Ear pain

Ear pain can stem from infections, sinus pressure, or even teething. Middle ear infections often need antibiotics, while ear pain caused by a cold or sinus infection might not. To relieve ear pain, use warm compresses and over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen. Always consult with your paediatrician for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

3. Common cold

Colds are caused by viruses and can happen frequently, especially in children who attend daycare or school. Symptoms include a runny nose, cough, and congestion.

For relief, ensure your child drinks plenty of fluids, gets enough rest, and uses a humidifier to ease congestion. Over-the-counter cold medicines are generally not recommended for young children. Consult your doctor if symptoms worsen or last longer than ten days.

4. Gastroenteritis (stomach flu)

Gastroenteritis, or the stomach flu, is an infection that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. It's important to keep your child hydrated with water, oral rehydration solutions, or clear broths. Avoid sugary drinks and dairy products, which can worsen symptoms.

Gradually reintroduce bland foods like bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast as your child starts to feel better. If symptoms are severe or persistent, consult your paediatrician.

5. Hand, foot, and mouth disease

This viral illness causes sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet. It usually affects young children and is highly contagious.

To manage symptoms, ensure your child stays hydrated and provide pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen. Avoid giving spicy or acidic foods that can irritate mouth sores. The illness usually resolves on its own within a week to ten days.

6. Chickenpox

Chickenpox is a viral infection causing an itchy rash and flu-like symptoms. Most children recover with home care, including calamine lotion for itching and acetaminophen for fever. Avoid giving aspirin to children with chickenpox due to the risk of Reye's syndrome. Encourage your child to rest and drink plenty of fluids. Vaccination is the best prevention against chickenpox.

7. Asthma

Asthma is a chronic condition that affects the airways and can cause wheezing, coughing, and shortness of breath.

Managing asthma involves avoiding triggers, using inhalers as prescribed, and having an action plan for asthma attacks. Ensure your child takes their medication regularly and consult your paediatrician for a tailored asthma management plan.

