7 animal products you don’t know you’re using

Anna Ajayi

Many everyday products contain hidden animal ingredients.

Many things we use contain animal products [YouTube]

If you check the label on your shampoo, food, or even the plastic items around your house, you might not see anything that sounds like it comes from an animal.

But the truth is, many everyday products contain hidden animal ingredients. These ingredients have complicated names that don’t give away what they really are.

Even if you’re someone who tries to avoid using animal products, like vegetarians or vegans, you might be surprised to learn what’s really in your favourite items. From your car’s tyres to your makeup, animal-derived substances can be found almost everywhere.

Gelatin in gummy candies [Youtube]
Gelatin in gummy candies [Youtube] Pulse Nigeria

Gelatin is a common ingredient in gummy candies, marshmallows, and some desserts. It’s made by boiling the skin, bones, and connective tissues of animals, usually cows or pigs. This creates a jelly-like substance that gives these sweets their chewy texture. If you’re looking for a vegetarian or vegan alternative, check labels for candies made with agar-agar or pectin, which are plant-based substitutes.

Lanolin is a substance that comes from sheep’s wool. It’s found in lotions, creams, and lip balms because it helps keep skin soft and moisturised. While the wool is sheared from the sheep without harming them, lanolin is still an animal byproduct. For a vegan alternative, look for products that use plant oils like coconut or almond oil.

Carmine in food coloring [DrAxe]
Carmine in food coloring [DrAxe] Pulse Nigeria

Carmine is a red dye made from crushed cochineal insects. It’s used to give a red or pink colour to lipsticks, blushes, and even some food items like juices and candies. Carmine might be listed on ingredient labels as “natural red 4” or “E120.”

Stearic acid is commonly used in soaps, candles, and cosmetics. While it can be derived from plant sources, it’s often made from animal fats. This fatty acid helps thicken products and gives soap its solid form.

It might be surprising, but some non-dairy creamers still contain casein, a protein derived from milk. Casein is used to give creamers a creamy texture and milky taste. If you’re avoiding dairy, check labels for casein or look for products specifically labelled as dairy-free or vegan.

Isinglass [Wikipedia]
Isinglass [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

Isinglass is a substance made from fish bladders and is used to filter beer and wine to make them clear. Although it doesn’t end up in the final product, it’s part of the brewing and winemaking process. Some brands now label their products as vegan, so you can choose options that don’t use animal-derived fining agents.

L-cysteine is an amino acid used to soften dough and extend the shelf life of bread and other baked goods. It’s often made from feathers, hair, or even hooves. While not all bread contains L-cysteine, checking the ingredients can help you find brands that don’t use this animal-derived additive.

7 animal products you don't know you're using

