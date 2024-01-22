7 amazing structures around the world you should see

Each one has its story and shows us how people in different parts of the world have created amazing monuments.

If you ever get the chance, consider visiting these world locations.

The Colosseum, Rome, Italy

This large theatre in the heart of Rome, has tiers that could seat up to 80,000 people. In ancient Rome, this was the Colosseum, where fierce gladiators fought, animals roared and plays entertained. Despite earthquake damage, it still stands as the Roman Empire's grandeur.

The Taj Mahal, Agra, India

This white marble masterpiece in Agra is a monument to eternal love. The Taj Mahal was built by the heartbroken Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife. It's considered a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the seven wonders of the modern world.

The Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia

This iconic performing arts centre graces the Sydney Harbour with its shell-like design. This building was a vision of Architect Jørn Utzon. It challenged construction techniques and resulted in a masterpiece of modern architecture.

The Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE

At 800 meters, the Burj Khalifa holds the title of the world's tallest building. Its sleek, steel-and-glass structure is truly breathtaking.

Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain

Still under construction, this Roman Catholic basilica is Antoni Gaudí's unfinished masterpiece. This church looks like it belongs in a fairy tale! Colourful towers twist and turn, and windows sparkle with rainbows. This is the architect's blend of Gothic and Art Nouveau styles.

Saint Basil’s Cathedral, Moscow, Russia

Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, was built between 1555 and 1561 by order of Ivan the Terrible to celebrate winning Astrakhan and Kazan. It was the tallest building in Moscow until 1600 when Ivan the Great Bell Tower was built.

During the 16th and 17th centuries, it was seen as a special symbol by Byzantine Christianity and was even called Jerusalem. What makes Saint Basil's Cathedral unique is its shape – it looks like a rising flame. That's something you don't see in other Russian buildings.

The Great Wall of China, Multiple locations, China

