ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 amazing benefits of cuddling your partner

Anna Ajayi

Cuddling keeps both your body and your relationship healthy and happy.

Cuddling has some pretty amazing benefits for your health [Freepik]
Cuddling has some pretty amazing benefits for your health [Freepik]

Recommended articles

Let's get cosy and chat about something that's both sweet and super beneficial – cuddling your partner.

Who doesn't love a good cuddle, right? But what if I told you that this simple act of snuggling up isn't just about getting warm and fuzzy? That's right, cuddling has some pretty amazing benefits for your health and relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuddling is like emotional glue for relationships. It releases oxytocin, called the 'love hormone', which enhances a sense of trust and bonding. It builds a deeper connection and trust between partners, making you feel closer and more secure with each other.

Feeling stressed or anxious? A cuddle might just be the remedy. The release of oxytocin during cuddling can lower cortisol levels, reducing stress and anxiety. It's like a natural stress reliever, helping your mind and body chill out.

Cuddling not only boosts your mood but your immune system too. The physical and emotional support from cuddling can contribute to a healthier immune system, keeping those pesky colds at bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuddling is heart-friendly. Cuddling can help in lowering blood pressure. The physical contact helps in releasing oxytocin which in turn reduces blood pressure. It's like giving your heart a little hug too.

Struggling with sleep? Spooning could be the answer. The sense of safety and comfort that comes from cuddling can help you and your partner sleep better. So, for a good night’s sleep, all you need is a good cuddle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cuddling is a non-sexual yet intimate act that can deepen the connection between partners. It creates a space for quiet intimacy, enhancing your relationship beyond the physical aspects.

Sometimes, cuddling says what words can’t. It’s a form of non-verbal communication that can express love, understanding, and compassion without speaking a single word.

This article was written by ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inside the exclusive launch event of the MUVMNT platforms

Inside the exclusive launch event of the MUVMNT platforms

Fading dark spots naturally: A guide to clearer skin

Fading dark spots naturally: A guide to clearer skin

How to manage anxiety and depression during pregnancy

How to manage anxiety and depression during pregnancy

You can get any girl’s number with these 7 tips

You can get any girl’s number with these 7 tips

Seasonal influenza and its prevention

Seasonal influenza and its prevention

Stop shaving! Here’s an easy way to make sugar wax at home

Stop shaving! Here’s an easy way to make sugar wax at home

7 amazing benefits of cuddling your partner

7 amazing benefits of cuddling your partner

Top 10 most beautiful cities in the world

Top 10 most beautiful cities in the world

DIY Recipes: How to make chicken jambalaya

DIY Recipes: How to make chicken jambalaya

8 body language signs that you're being lied to

8 body language signs that you're being lied to

7 reasons sex feels less enjoyable and ends without an orgasm

7 reasons sex feels less enjoyable and ends without an orgasm

Can you breastfeed with breast cancer? All you need to know

Can you breastfeed with breast cancer? All you need to know

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Records set by Ghanaians

7 remarkable Guinness World Records set by Ghanaians

How to use pawpaw to fade dark spots on all skin types [English Jagran]

Fade dark spots on all skin types using pawpaw

Sore throat

5 unusual symptoms of gonorrhea you should know about

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children

These blood group combinations may struggle to have children