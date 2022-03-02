50 million prize and more to be won on the Voice Nigeria season 4

Over 4,000 intending talents who registered on the website to showcase their talent are aiming for the many juicy and interesting prizes to be won on the Season 4 of the show.

In Season 3 the phenomenal and very talented Esther won over 30million worth of prizes which included a SUV, millions in cash and a recording contract amongst many other gifts.

Pulse Nigeria

The Voice Nigeria Season 3 has set the pace for music reality TV shows and it is set to outdo itself with improvements. Evidently, the international talent show is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that this season is bigger, better and more authentic than previous seasons as promised. Undoubtedly, this season will meet and surpass all expectations. Now, intending talent can gear up to win the heart of the audiences with their intriguing performances even as they knock out and battle their way to getting the grand prize.

More intending talents who are 18 years and older and of Nigerian nationality with a valid means of identification are also qualified for registration on the show this season. The registration process requires intending talents to record and upload a one-minute video of themself singing.

---