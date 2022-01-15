5 ways your furniture arrangement can give you more peace and harmony

Although some people feel it is a superstitious belief or a new age belief, most people can admit that their environment influences their mood and mind.

You cannot compare being stuck in traffic with a sea of cars with the feeling you get when you are at the beach.

Do not worry about the religious elements of Feng Shui, just rearrange your home in a way that is more calming and relaxing.

Clean clear mirrors, plants and water bodies add to the spaciousness of your home.

Here are a few ways to achieve balance by how you arrange furniture in your home;

1. Start from your door

Your door is the portal to your home. Remove any unnecessary object by your door that may prevent it from opening completely.

Clean the door from any dust and debris. Also, add lighting at the entrance of your house.

2. Place furnitures at a commanding position

Another part of Feng shui is putting your bed, stove, and desk in a commanding position in your house.

According to the principles of Feng Shui, the bed is you, the desk is your career, and the stove or cooker means wealth. Place these objects adjacent to the door.

Placing these objects in a prominent position helps you receive positive energy and opportunities or at least mentally positions you for it, according to Feng shui proponents.

3. Create more space

You need more space for good things in your life. So, remove all the things that are old, unnecessary and do not add to the overall aesthetic.

You do not have the space to think and be free if your home is full of junk. A decluttered space is usually a sign of a free mind.

4. Clean your windows

When your windows are clean and clear, sunlight comes into your home.

Also, light coloured drapes lets sunlight filter into your home and that creates vibrancy, clarity and colour.

5. Remove obstacles on your path