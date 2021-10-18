You can not always have a standby photographer or friend to take your pictures when you want.

Well, the good news is that you can take these amazing pictures of yourself by yourself.

These are the important things to note;

Lighting is key

The most important ingredient in any good picture is lighting. You need to know how to use natural lighting.

Having a bright ring light or other artificial light doesn't mean the pictures will be nice. Sometimes, soft and natural lighting is what you need.

Midday lighting - when the sun is hot and blazing - is usually too harsh and creates shadows. It is much better to take pictures under a shaded spot or backing the sunlight.

If you are taking a selfie, a spot by the window should be your go-to place.

Pose naturally

Whenever you are self-conscious when posing for pictures, you end up looking quite awkward. Be yourself when taking pictures, try poses that feel natural.

Also, know your good angle; you know this by practice. Taking a lot of pictures, and selfies will help you choose the right angle.

Camera placement

How your camera is held makes a whole lot of difference. So, how should you position your camera?

Take pictures from above and not underneath. (You can take a picture from underneath for aesthetic purposes). A picture taken from an angle that is too close might have your features appearing bigger than they actually are.

Get a tripod

Pulse Nigeria

Let’s face it, many times our friends have disappointed us on the days we wore some ‘fire’ outfits by taking unflattering pictures of us and we wished we could have simply takem the picture by ourselves.

Well, getting a tripod solves this problem. You become your photographer! You can get a tripod for as low as N5,000.

Plus, on solo trips, your tripod can be a trusted companion instead of asking strangers who would hurriedly take a picture and walk away.

How to use a tripod?

Attach your phone firmly to the tripod

Adjust your phone’s settings.

Mark the spot you need to stand for the best picture.

Take note of composition and edit away

Your arms and body look awkward and out of place, and in the background of the picture, we see your month-old laundry piling. That won't be a good picture. This is why composition is important, it is basically how the picture is arranged.

For the best composition, use the grid lines on your phone and try to stand within two grid lines.

A good background makes your picture appear 100 times better. So always pick a good background with good lighting.

For editing, its nothing major like adding body parts that do not exist. You can fix brightness and contrast with an editing app.