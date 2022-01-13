5 ways to grow your Instagram page with interesting content

No matter how self-confident you are, you will be excited when your posts are well-liked and commented on.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

1. Have a theme

When people open your Instagram page they should feel a general sense of calmness. One Nigerian celebrity whose page is very pleasing is Alex Unusual because she takes most of her pictures under clear blue skies.

2. Take quality pictures

Picture quality always makes your page more interesting. Blurry or grainy pictures are not just right. Use the best phones or cameras to take pictures.

3. The background matters

The first tip to a good picture is a good background. You cannot always be standing in front of a white door.

Instagram is about documenting experiences so take pictures in other places and not just one spot.

Learn to switch things up and this does not mean you should take pictures in front of people’s houses.

4. Travel or go out often

The most interesting pages document experiences. This is not to say that you should enjoy your life for the sole purpose of documenting but that helps to make your page more interesting.

5. Interact with your followers and follow your friends and supporters

Most people who go online are bored and looking for some sort of entertainment.

Do people laugh, think, or get informed when they check your page?

Then, having followers who are your actual friends and who care about you will increase the engagement on your post.