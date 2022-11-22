5 ways to get the best Black Friday deals

Here’s how to make sure you get the best from Black Friday deals;

1. Make a list

Imagine buying things you don’t need just because they are cheap. Yes, that wig is so cheap but do you need it? Is it in your budget? If it's not, then don’t buy it. Remember essential needs only.

2. Start planning ahead of time

The planning for most Black Friday deals has to begin mid-year. Make a list of what you need to get and check for the price in the middle of the year, that way you know if you are getting a price slash.

3. Compare deals

We know you saw a cheap price but what if we told you that there is cheaper? Ask around, and check multiple sites. Try to get the best deal for yourself.

4. Stay away from online stores that say, 'no refund'

If you are buying goods online, be careful of stores that say no refund, mostly because online shopping has the risk of what I ordered vs what I got so you should be able to return it if they don't send what you need.

5. Ask about an online store before you order from it