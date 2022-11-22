RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 ways to get the best Black Friday deals

Temi Iwalaiye

Almost every business has been declaring that Black Friday sales are on. But you have to be on the lookout not to get cheated.

How to get the best black friday deals [istockphoto]
How to get the best black friday deals [istockphoto]

Black Friday or clearance sales are typically a way for businesses to get rid of old stock so they can buy new stock for Christmas. It's typically on the 25th of November.

Recommended articles

Here’s how to make sure you get the best from Black Friday deals;

Imagine buying things you don’t need just because they are cheap. Yes, that wig is so cheap but do you need it? Is it in your budget? If it's not, then don’t buy it. Remember essential needs only.

The planning for most Black Friday deals has to begin mid-year. Make a list of what you need to get and check for the price in the middle of the year, that way you know if you are getting a price slash.

We know you saw a cheap price but what if we told you that there is cheaper? Ask around, and check multiple sites. Try to get the best deal for yourself.

If you are buying goods online, be careful of stores that say no refund, mostly because online shopping has the risk of what I ordered vs what I got so you should be able to return it if they don't send what you need.

If you are shopping online, you need to ask for reviews. Ask your friends, ask on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. How long is delivery? How is their customer service? It’s a bad sign if no one you know has used the company. You don’t want your money hanging in the air.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 ways to get the best Black Friday deals

5 ways to get the best Black Friday deals

The world's top 5 wealthiest fashion companies

The world's top 5 wealthiest fashion companies

TravelTank to collaborate with Johnny Rockets during the World Cup Season

TravelTank to collaborate with Johnny Rockets during the World Cup Season

Vertical Rave 2022 - Secure your spot at Nigeria’s First Global Music Festival!

Vertical Rave 2022 - Secure your spot at Nigeria’s First Global Music Festival!

Why women agree to be side chicks

Why women agree to be side chicks

5 ways to make him miss you like crazy

5 ways to make him miss you like crazy

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

5 ways to make your girlfriend miss you like crazy

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

5 best s*x tips for plus sized people

5 best s*x tips for plus sized people

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Happy couples are not happy absent of communication. [Credit - Shutterstock]

5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves you

The Bajau people are mostly muslims [NPR]

The Bajau people spend most of their lives underwater, here's how they survive

15 Bible verses to help you overcome this addiction. [seedtime]

Pornography: 15 Bible verses to help you overcome this addiction

Black couple in romance

The role of s*x in marriage: Here's why every couple must have it