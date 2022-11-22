Black Friday or clearance sales are typically a way for businesses to get rid of old stock so they can buy new stock for Christmas. It's typically on the 25th of November.
5 ways to get the best Black Friday deals
Almost every business has been declaring that Black Friday sales are on. But you have to be on the lookout not to get cheated.
Here’s how to make sure you get the best from Black Friday deals;
1. Make a list
Imagine buying things you don’t need just because they are cheap. Yes, that wig is so cheap but do you need it? Is it in your budget? If it's not, then don’t buy it. Remember essential needs only.
2. Start planning ahead of time
The planning for most Black Friday deals has to begin mid-year. Make a list of what you need to get and check for the price in the middle of the year, that way you know if you are getting a price slash.
3. Compare deals
We know you saw a cheap price but what if we told you that there is cheaper? Ask around, and check multiple sites. Try to get the best deal for yourself.
4. Stay away from online stores that say, 'no refund'
If you are buying goods online, be careful of stores that say no refund, mostly because online shopping has the risk of what I ordered vs what I got so you should be able to return it if they don't send what you need.
5. Ask about an online store before you order from it
If you are shopping online, you need to ask for reviews. Ask your friends, ask on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. How long is delivery? How is their customer service? It’s a bad sign if no one you know has used the company. You don’t want your money hanging in the air.
