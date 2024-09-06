ADVERTISEMENT
Are you dealing with a psychopath? 5 warning signs

Anna Ajayi

These signs indicate you may be dealing with a psychopath.

How to know you're dealing with a psychopath [Yahoo]
How to know you're dealing with a psychopath [Yahoo]

Dealing with difficult people is something we all face at some point in our lives, but sometimes, we encounter people whose behaviour goes beyond what is considered normal.

Psychopaths are individuals who exhibit a range of troubling traits, including a lack of empathy, manipulative behaviour, and a tendency to harm others without remorse.

These people can blend into society, appearing charming and friendly at first, making it difficult to recognise their true nature until it’s too late.

By being aware of these traits, you can protect yourself emotionally and physically from their harmful behaviour.

Psychopaths lack empathy [iStock]
Psychopaths lack empathy [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

One of the most defining traits of a psychopath is a lack of empathy. Psychopaths are unable to put themselves in the shoes of others or understand the emotional impact their actions may have on people. They fail to show any concern for the pain or suffering they cause and may even enjoy watching others struggle. This emotional disconnection can be dangerous, as it allows them to manipulate and hurt others without feeling guilty.

Psychopaths are master manipulators. They use lies, deceit, and charm to get what they want.

Psychopaths are master manipulators [iStock]
Psychopaths are master manipulators [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Their manipulation can be subtle at first, making you feel like they are genuine and caring, but over time, their true intentions become clear. Psychopaths have no problem lying to your face or twisting situations to benefit themselves, leaving others confused or feeling used.

Psychopaths are described as charming and charismatic. At first glance, they may seem like the ideal friend or partner. They can be funny, engaging, and appear genuinely interested in you. However, this charm is usually a facade designed to draw you in and gain your trust. Once they’ve secured your trust, their behaviour may change dramatically, revealing their true, self-centred nature.

Lying is second nature to a psychopath. They lie about small things and big things alike, and they do it so convincingly that it’s hard to tell when they’re being truthful.

Lying is second nature to a psychopath [iStock]
Lying is second nature to a psychopath [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Their lies serve to make themselves look better or to manipulate situations to their advantage. What makes this especially dangerous is that they lie without any remorse or fear of getting caught.

RELATED: How to spot and handle a pathological liar

Psychopaths rarely take responsibility for their actions. When things go wrong, they will quickly shift the blame onto someone else. They avoid accountability and often play the victim in situations where they are clearly at fault. This refusal to accept responsibility can cause major problems, especially in personal relationships.

If you notice someone in your life exhibiting several of these behaviours, trust your instincts and protect yourself. Dealing with a psychopath can be emotionally and mentally draining, so setting boundaries and distancing yourself from harmful behaviour is important.

ALSO READ: A sociopath may be living right next to you — here's how to recognise them

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

