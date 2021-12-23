RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 uncomfortable questions you should never ask others

Temi Iwalaiye

Some questions are completely intrusive and unnecessary.

Some questions are incredibly uncomfortable [Pexels]
When we ask these questions we come across as rude and insensitive and leave the other person with a bad feeling after the conversation.

The question of weight gain or loss is sensitive for many reasons. They might be sick or struggling with body image issues, keep your observation about their weight to yourself.

It doesn't matter if you are dating or married to the person or not, asking about their body count will change the dynamics of the relationship and it is needless.

This is uncomfortable because you do not plan to increase their salary, so why do you even ask in the first place?

Firstly, it is none of your business and secondly they might be struggling to do so and you are making them feel worse.

Just like the others, it might be a private struggle and asking almost feels like ridicule.

The general rule is not to ask personal and intrusive questions except that is the topic of conversation or the other party stirs it to that kind of question.

