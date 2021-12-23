5 uncomfortable questions you should never ask others

1. Have you gained or lost weight?

The question of weight gain or loss is sensitive for many reasons. They might be sick or struggling with body image issues, keep your observation about their weight to yourself.

2. How many people have you had sex with?

It doesn't matter if you are dating or married to the person or not, asking about their body count will change the dynamics of the relationship and it is needless.

3. How much is your salary?

This is uncomfortable because you do not plan to increase their salary, so why do you even ask in the first place?

4. When will you have a baby?

Firstly, it is none of your business and secondly they might be struggling to do so and you are making them feel worse.

5. When are you getting married?

Just like the others, it might be a private struggle and asking almost feels like ridicule.