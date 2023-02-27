ADVERTISEMENT
5 types of people waiting for the 2023 election results

Temi Iwalaiye

This is how we imagine people waiting for feedback from the electoral body over the 2023 elections.

How people are monitoring the election [istockphoto]
The presidential and senatorial elections took place this Saturday, ever since everyone has been on their toes waiting for the outcome.

These are the types of people are waiting and monitoring the elections.

This category of people cannot be bothered about the outcome of the election, they are watching football matches, eating, and just having a good time.

These people keep tracking the news on different channels and checking the news website for details, the politicians and their supporters are in this category. They are standing in front of their television full of anxiety.

These people keep reposting news from different unverified sources on WhatsApp, Facebook and leading people astray.

If elections don’t go their way, these people have their passports and flight tickets ready to leave Nigeria for anywhere, even Togo.

These people have left the country, but their heart is still here and even if they didn’t vote, they are so invested in the outcome of the elections.

Temi Iwalaiye

