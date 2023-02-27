The presidential and senatorial elections took place this Saturday, ever since everyone has been on their toes waiting for the outcome.
5 types of people waiting for the 2023 election results
This is how we imagine people waiting for feedback from the electoral body over the 2023 elections.
These are the types of people are waiting and monitoring the elections.
1. Those who are doing everything else but following the news
This category of people cannot be bothered about the outcome of the election, they are watching football matches, eating, and just having a good time.
2. Those who are extremely nervous watching and tracking
These people keep tracking the news on different channels and checking the news website for details, the politicians and their supporters are in this category. They are standing in front of their television full of anxiety.
3. Those who are passing the wrong information
These people keep reposting news from different unverified sources on WhatsApp, Facebook and leading people astray.
4. Those who are planning to japa
If elections don’t go their way, these people have their passports and flight tickets ready to leave Nigeria for anywhere, even Togo.
5. Those who are monitoring from overseas
These people have left the country, but their heart is still here and even if they didn’t vote, they are so invested in the outcome of the elections.
