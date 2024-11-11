ADVERTISEMENT
5 animals so transparent you can see through their bodies

Temi Iwalaiye

There are some remarkable animals with see-through bodies you may not have heard of.

Transparent animals in the world


These animals transparency serves as a survival mechanism, helping them blend into their environment and avoid predators.

The glass frog

The glass frog has a transparent and translucent body, making its internal organs like the heart, liver, and intestines visible.

Glass frogs can be found in the rainforests of Central and South America.

These frogs primarily live in trees and feed on small insects. They often sleep on green leaves, blending in seamlessly with their surroundings.

The barreleye fish


The barreleye, also known as the spookfish, is found in tropical to temperate waters, including the Pacific Ocean.

This fish has bright green, tubular eyes that face upward, which can be seen through its transparent forehead.

These special eyes help the barreleye spot prey from up and rotate forward, giving it a wide field of vision.

glass winged butterfly


The glasswing butterfly, also known as the Great Oto, is famous for its transparent wings, which help it camouflage effectively.

Its wings can span up to six cm and are almost entirely see-through. In Spanish, it is called "Espejitos," meaning "little mirrors."

The glass-like wings help it hide from predators rather than scare them away. The wings have dark, coloured borders, which make them slightly visible; without these, the butterfly would be nearly invisible to the human eye.

The glass octopus


The glass octopus is another transparent animal, mostly found in the deep ocean where sunlight cannot penetrate. Its nearly transparent body reveals its eyes, digestive tract, and optic nerve.

The glass octopus has three upper arms of equal length. Scientifically known as Vitreledonella richardi, it uses its transparency and unique eye structure to camouflage in its deep-sea habitat.

The moon jelly fish


Scientifically known as Aurelia aurita, the moon jellyfish is also called moon jelly or common jellyfish.

These jellyfish have a lifespan of about six months, typically dying after reproducing for several months.

heir translucent, moon-like bell and short tentacles make them distinct. Moon jellyfish have four gonads, easily visible through the top of their bell, adding to their ghostly appearance.

These are just a few examples of the many transparent animals in nature. Their translucent bodies help them avoid predators and make them incredibly fascinating to observe.





