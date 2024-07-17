They provide opportunities for families to bond, share experiences, and instil values that can be passed down through generations.

Establishing traditions can be a joyful and meaningful way to strengthen family ties.

5 traditions to start with your family

Here are five traditions to start with your family that will bring joy and togetherness for years to come:

1. Weekly family meals/get-togethers

In this century, finding time to sit together as a family can be challenging. Establishing a tradition of weekly family meals or get-togethers provides a dedicated time for everyone to spend quality time, connect and share their lives.

How to:

- Choose a day: Pick a day of the week that works best for everyone’s schedule.

- Make it special: Rotate the responsibility of planning the menu and cooking to involve everyone.

- Theme nights: Introduce themed dinners, such as cultural night or pizza night, to make it fun and engaging.

2. Annual family vacation

An annual family vacation is a wonderful tradition that creates lasting memories and offers a break from the routine. Whether it’s a trip to a new destination or a favourite family spot, these vacations provide a time for adventure and relaxation.

It can strengthen family bonds through shared experiences and provide opportunities to explore new places and cultures.

How to:

- Plan together: Involve the entire family in the planning process to ensure everyone’s interests are considered.

- Budget: Set a budget and start saving early to make the vacation financially manageable.

- Document the trip: Keep a travel journal or create a photo album to remember the trip.

3. Family game night

Family game night is a fun and interactive tradition that brings everyone together for some friendly competition and laughter. It’s a great way to unwind, make memories and enjoy each other’s company.

How to:

- Set a regular time: Choose a regular evening each week or month for game night.

- Variety: Mix up the types of games played, from board games and card games to video games and puzzles.

- Inclusive: Make sure to select games that all family members can enjoy, regardless of age.

4. Gardening or volunteering together

Engaging in gardening or volunteering as a family is a fulfilling tradition that connects everyone to nature and community service. Whether you have a spacious backyard or prefer to help out in the community, these activities can be rewarding experiences.

How to:

- Choose your activity: Decide as a family whether you want to focus on gardening or volunteering, or perhaps alternate between the two.

- Assign tasks: Give each family member specific gardening tasks, such as watering, weeding, or harvesting, or volunteer roles.

- Create a schedule: Set aside regular times each week or month for gardening or volunteering activities to ensure consistency and involvement.

5. Celebrating milestones

Creating traditions around celebrating milestones, such as birthdays, anniversaries, and personal achievements, adds a special touch to these significant events. It’s a way to honour and recognise each family member’s accomplishments and growth.

How to:

- Personalised celebrations: Tailor celebrations to reflect the interests and preferences of the person being honoured.

- Annual traditions: Develop annual traditions for each milestone, such as a special birthday breakfast or anniversary dinner.

- Keepsakes: Create keepsakes, like photo albums or scrapbooks, to remember these special moments.

Starting family traditions is a meaningful way to foster unity, create lasting memories, and instil values in your loved ones.

Whether it’s through weekly family meals or get-togethers, annual vacations, game nights, gardening or volunteering, or celebrating milestones, these traditions enrich family life and provide a sense of continuity and belonging.