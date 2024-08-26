ADVERTISEMENT
5 toxic dating habits that have been considered normal

Anna Ajayi

These toxic dating patterns can cause a lot of pain and misunderstanding between partners.

Some habits might be considered normal but it's still toxic [FTCounselling]
In today's dating world, certain behaviours and habits have become so common that they are seen as normal, even though they can be harmful to relationships.

When unhealthy habits are repeated, they can create a cycle of negativity that is hard to break.

It's easy to overlook toxic behaviour, especially when everyone around us seems to accept it. But, just because something is common doesn't make it right. Many people might engage in these habits without realising their negative impact. Being aware of these patterns can help us see the red flags early on, giving us the power to address them or avoid them altogether.

Here are five toxic dating habits that have become normalised, even though they shouldn’t be:

Constant checking and monitoring your partner is toxic [Naijaloaded]
One toxic habit that has become alarmingly common is constantly checking on a partner’s whereabouts, social media, or phone. Some people think that always knowing what their partner is doing shows love or concern. But this behaviour is more about control and a lack of trust. Healthy relationships are built on mutual respect and trust, not on surveillance and control. Feeling the need to monitor a partner’s every move can create a suffocating environment where one feels trapped and mistrusted.

Another toxic habit is playing mind games to test a partner’s feelings or get attention. This might include things like purposely ignoring a partner’s messages, pretending to be less interested, or playing hard to get. While some might see this as a way to keep things exciting, it actually creates confusion and insecurity. Healthy relationships thrive on honesty and clear communication, not manipulation. Playing games can damage trust and create unnecessary drama, making it hard for a genuine connection to grow.

ALSO READ: How to leave a Toxic relationship when you still love your spouse

Expecting your partner to change places unrealistic expectations [TheStandard]
Many people enter relationships hoping to change their partner's behaviour, personality, or lifestyle. This habit is toxic because it places unrealistic expectations on someone else and shows a lack of acceptance. True love means loving someone for who they are, not for who you want them to become. Expecting your partner to change can lead to disappointment and resentment, creating a toxic dynamic where one person constantly feels judged or not good enough.

Ghosting is immature and toxic [LinkenIn]
Ghosting – suddenly cutting off all communication with someone without explanation – has become a widely accepted way to end relationships. However, this habit is deeply disrespectful and hurtful. Ghosting leaves the other person confused and without closure, wondering what went wrong. It’s a toxic behavior that shows a lack of empathy and maturity. Healthy relationships require honest communication, even when ending things. Respecting each other's feelings is key to maintaining dignity and kindness in relationships.

Focusing too much on a partner’s physical appearance or constantly needing validation about one's own looks is another toxic habit. This behavior can create insecurity and superficial connections based solely on looks. True connection and love should go beyond the surface, appreciating qualities like kindness, intelligence, and sense of humor. When physical appearance becomes the primary focus, it leads to dissatisfaction and shallow relationships.

RELATED: 8 telltale signs that you're in a toxic relationship

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

