ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 tourist destinations where it is illegal to take pictures

Anna Ajayi

Snapping pictures has become a big part of the travel experience.

It is illegal to take pictures in these places [1240WJIM]
It is illegal to take pictures in these places [1240WJIM]

We all love taking photos of beautiful landscapes or share moments with friends and family when we travel. However, did you know that there are places around the world where taking photos is actually illegal?

Recommended articles

It might seem surprising, but certain tourist destinations have strict rules against photography for various reasons. Some places want to protect privacy, while others aim to preserve cultural or religious traditions. Not knowing these rules could get you in trouble with the law, and no one wants their vacation ruined because of a simple mistake.

Let’s take a look at some famous tourist destinations where it is illegal to take pictures, so you can be better prepared and respectful when you visit.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Eiffel Tower at night [GettyImages]
The Eiffel Tower at night [GettyImages] Business Insider USA

The Eiffel Tower is one of the most photographed landmarks in the world, but did you know that taking pictures of it at night is actually illegal? The tower’s nighttime light display is considered an artistic work protected by copyright law. This means that while you can take as many photos as you want during the day, photographing the tower at night without permission is technically a violation of copyright laws in France.

ALSO READ: 14 places to visit in Paris that aren't the Eiffel Tower

The Sistine Chapel [TripSavvy]
The Sistine Chapel [TripSavvy] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The Sistine Chapel in Vatican City is home to some of the most famous artwork in the world, including Michelangelo’s breathtaking ceiling frescoes. But, taking photos inside the chapel is strictly forbidden. The Vatican wants to protect the artwork from potential damage caused by camera flashes, which could harm the centuries-old paintings. Also, the chapel is a sacred space, and the rule helps maintain its spiritual atmosphere.

The Alamo [Army.mil]
The Alamo [Army.mil] Pulse Nigeria

The Alamo in Texas is a historic site known for the famous battle during the Texas Revolution. Like the others mentioned, photography is not allowed inside the building. The no-photo rule is in place to preserve the dignity and importance of the site, which is considered a shrine to those who fought and died there.

ADVERTISEMENT
Westminster Abbey in London [VisitLondon]
Westminster Abbey in London [VisitLondon] Pulse Nigeria

Westminster Abbey is a stunning Gothic church in London where many British monarchs have been crowned and buried. Despite its beauty, taking photos inside the abbey is not allowed. This rule is in place to preserve the solemn atmosphere of the building, which is still an active place of worship. Photography is permitted in certain areas outside, but visitors must respect the no-photo rule indoors, ensuring the space remains peaceful for prayer and reflection.

The Taj Mahal, India [IndoTours]
The Taj Mahal, India [IndoTours] Pulse Nigeria

The Taj Mahal is one of the most iconic monuments in the world, known for its stunning beauty and rich history. You can take pictures in the gardens surrounding the Taj Mahal, but photography inside the mausoleum itself is strictly forbidden. This rule is in place to preserve the delicate beauty of the marble interiors and to maintain the respectful atmosphere of this tomb.

ADVERTISEMENT

So next time you travel, make sure to double-check the rules and enjoy your trip with both your eyes and your heart.

ALSO READ: 7 wonders of the world that you may have never heard of

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This is why Lagos may soon disappear from Nigeria’s map

This is why Lagos may soon disappear from Nigeria’s map

Is vaginal steaming safe after childbirth? What new mums should know

Is vaginal steaming safe after childbirth? What new mums should know

5 ancient Ibadan buildings still standing strong since the 1800s and 1900s

5 ancient Ibadan buildings still standing strong since the 1800s and 1900s

5 tourist destinations where it is illegal to take pictures

5 tourist destinations where it is illegal to take pictures

Orange Group launches pocket-friendly Hana hair cream

Orange Group launches pocket-friendly Hana hair cream

How to properly exfoliate your underarms

How to properly exfoliate your underarms

Join Dufil Prima Foods to celebrate Young Heroes at Indomie Heroes Award on Oct 13

Join Dufil Prima Foods to celebrate Young Heroes at Indomie Heroes Award on Oct 13

5 African countries that kept their colonial currency after independence

5 African countries that kept their colonial currency after independence

South African newest black billionaire gifts a house to a Facebook friend

South African newest black billionaire gifts a house to a Facebook friend

Forget BBLs; Check out 5 painful beauty standards women upheld in ancient times

Forget BBLs; Check out 5 painful beauty standards women upheld in ancient times

How to make delicious and spicy yam porridge

How to make delicious and spicy yam porridge

5 animals that never sleep and why

5 animals that never sleep and why

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Flora Nwapa, Margaret Ekpo, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (right to left)

Get to know these 5 women who helped shape Nigeria's independence

Stonewalling can be painful, but here's what you can do. [Freepik]

Here is what to do the next time your partner stonewalls you

Remote work

5 tips for transitioning from remote to on-site work

Sleep (HuffPost)

What happens to your brain when you don't get enough sleep