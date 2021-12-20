RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 tips on how to look your best for Christmas

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Who is to say that you cannot still get Christmas clothes for yourself now that you are older?

Christmas is a season to be jolly and slay while at it
Christmas is a season to be jolly and slay while at it

For every Nigerian (Christian) child, Christmas clothes were something to look forward to.

Recommended articles

You might have gotten new clothes other times during the year, but the clothes you get for Christmas are exclusive and hallowed.

As an adult, if you still attend church, then you have to look your best for church service. Even if all you do is visit friends or hang around family, you do not have to let go of the Christmas cloth tradition.

So, what should you wear for Christmas?

Is there a shirt, trousers or two-piece you have admired all year? An expensive polo? A striped shirt? A new heel? A designer bag?

Buy that luxury item you have been eyeing [Instagram/TokeMakinwa]
Buy that luxury item you have been eyeing [Instagram/TokeMakinwa] Pulse Nigeria

Maybe you saw people wearing it and you always wondered how it would look on you? Christmas time is the time to make that purchase.

It does not have to be red or green, but try bright happy colours like yellow and pink. If you feel like wearing red too, don't let anything stop you. It is the season to be jolly.

For women, try wrap dresses or two-piece flared pants. Something with an interesting cut and bodice.

A wrap dress is perfect for Christmas [Pinterest]
A wrap dress is perfect for Christmas [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

For men, try an interesting kaftan or a nice jacket. Add a little bit of style to your wardrobe.

A nice leather or suede jacket is always a good choice [Pinterest]
A nice leather or suede jacket is always a good choice [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

When we were younger, Christmas clothes were always topped off with new shoes. So, buy the perfect pair of heels, sneakers, or monk straps to complete your look.

A frontal wig {pinterest]
A frontal wig {pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Christmas hair is important to enjoy the Christmas season. Those days when we were younger we would sit for hours braiding the perfect Christmas hair and decorate it with ribbons.

You can still enjoy this feeling but maybe buying a new wig can replace that Christmas hair feeling. Men can also get a fresh haircut.

The only caveat is as an adult, you are going to have to spend your own money to recreate the feeling.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to set up a Christmas tree

How to set up a Christmas tree

5 tips on how to look your best for Christmas

5 tips on how to look your best for Christmas

4 reasons the harmattan season causes the flu to spread

4 reasons the harmattan season causes the flu to spread

Wizkid, Olamide perform smash hit 'Omo To Shan' 10 years after debut

Wizkid, Olamide perform smash hit 'Omo To Shan' 10 years after debut

Wizkid, Olamide arrive Livespot X Festival together

Wizkid, Olamide arrive Livespot X Festival together

Chike, Mayorkun, Omah Lay, Wande Coal set to take Lagos by storm at the Throne Concert

Chike, Mayorkun, Omah Lay, Wande Coal set to take Lagos by storm at the Throne Concert

Top 7 fashion trends of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Top 7 fashion trends of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Slaying on a budget as an undergraduate

Slaying on a budget as an undergraduate

Places in Africa you need to visit

Places in Africa you need to visit