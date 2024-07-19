RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

5 tips for increasing your chance of conception

Anna Ajayi

Conception is a natural process, but it doesn't always happen right away.

How do you increase your chance of conception? [Parents]
How do you increase your chance of conception? [Parents]

For many couples, the journey to parenthood can be unexpectedly challenging. While most couples conceive within a year of trying, it can take longer for others.

Recommended articles

Patience, preparation, and the right strategies can enhance your chances of conceiving. Here are some things to keep in mind to help you on your way:

Track your ovulation cycle [ClearBlue]
Track your ovulation cycle [ClearBlue] Pulse Nigeria

Your fertile window is the time each month when an egg is released from the ovary and conception is most likely. This typically occurs around day 14 of a 28-day cycle but can vary depending on your individual cycle length. You can track ovulation using several methods:

  • Ovulation predictor kits (OPKs): These tests detect a surge in luteinizing hormone (LH) that occurs before ovulation.
  • Basal Body Temperature (BBT) Charting: Measure your temperature every morning before getting out of bed. A slight increase indicates ovulation.
  • Cervical mucus monitoring: Notice changes in your cervical mucus. During ovulation, it becomes clear, stretchy, and resembles egg whites.

ALSO READ: Ladies, here’s how to track your ovulation

Once you've identified your fertile window, aim to have intercourse every other day or so during this time. Sperm can survive inside the female reproductive tract for up to 5 days, while an egg typically lives for 12-24 hours after ovulation. Therefore, having regular intercourse in the days leading up to and including ovulation increases the chances of sperm meeting the egg.

Some specific sexual positions can improve your conception chances:

  • Missionary position: This position allows for deeper penetration, placing sperm closer to the cervix.
  • After intercourse: Lie on your back for 15-20 minutes after sex to help sperm move towards the egg.

A healthy lifestyle is vital for overall well-being and also plays a role in fertility. Here are some lifestyle changes to consider:

Eat healthy [PhotoDune]
Eat healthy [PhotoDune] Pulse Nigeria
  • Regular exercise: Engage in moderate exercise to maintain a healthy weight. Avoid excessive or intense workouts that can disrupt your menstrual cycle.
  • Avoid harmful substances: Quit smoking, reduce alcohol intake, and limit caffeine consumption. These substances can negatively affect fertility.

For men, sperm health is a key factor in conception. Men can support healthy sperm production by avoiding loose-fitting clothing, such as boxers, and excessive heat exposure, such as hot tubs and saunas. Maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet, and managing stress levels can also contribute to sperm health.

ALSO READ: For men: How to produce healthy sperm for baby making

If you've been trying to conceive for a year without success (or 6 months if you're over 35), it's advisable to consult a doctor or fertility specialist. They can assess your individual situation and recommend appropriate tests or interventions to increase your chances of conception.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What to know about the Nigerian Navy salary structure

What to know about the Nigerian Navy salary structure

List of postal codes in Anambra State

List of postal codes in Anambra State

How to turn cassava into tapioca

How to turn cassava into tapioca

5 tips for increasing your chance of conception

5 tips for increasing your chance of conception

This common ingredient in shampoos causes severe hair loss in Africans

This common ingredient in shampoos causes severe hair loss in Africans

3 ways mothers pass HIV AIDS Virus to their babies

3 ways mothers pass HIV AIDS Virus to their babies

7 most expensive houses in Nigeria

7 most expensive houses in Nigeria

List of postal codes in Kaduna State

List of postal codes in Kaduna State

3 statements you make with freeform dreadlocks

3 statements you make with freeform dreadlocks

Family jealousy: Why some parents envy their own children

Family jealousy: Why some parents envy their own children

How to make custard cake from scratch

How to make custard cake from scratch

Hidden function of your car's glove compartment you probably didn't know about

Hidden function of your car's glove compartment you probably didn't know about

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Bebe Cool in distressed wear

What qualifies as distressed fashion?

What are oldest living trees in the world? [Pinterest]

7 oldest living trees in the world

Before you sleep over at her place read this[istockphoto]

Dear men, before you sleep over at her place read this

Why do so many footballers cut holes in their socks? [huffpost]

Why do so many footballers cut holes in their socks?