5 tips for increasing your chance of conception

Patience, preparation, and the right strategies can enhance your chances of conceiving. Here are some things to keep in mind to help you on your way:

Tip 1: Track your ovulation cycle

Your fertile window is the time each month when an egg is released from the ovary and conception is most likely. This typically occurs around day 14 of a 28-day cycle but can vary depending on your individual cycle length. You can track ovulation using several methods:

Ovulation predictor kits (OPKs): These tests detect a surge in luteinizing hormone (LH) that occurs before ovulation.

Basal Body Temperature (BBT) Charting: Measure your temperature every morning before getting out of bed. A slight increase indicates ovulation.

Cervical mucus monitoring: Notice changes in your cervical mucus. During ovulation, it becomes clear, stretchy, and resembles egg whites.

Tip 2: Time the intercourse

Once you've identified your fertile window, aim to have intercourse every other day or so during this time. Sperm can survive inside the female reproductive tract for up to 5 days, while an egg typically lives for 12-24 hours after ovulation. Therefore, having regular intercourse in the days leading up to and including ovulation increases the chances of sperm meeting the egg.

Tip 3: Consider your position

Some specific sexual positions can improve your conception chances:

Missionary position: This position allows for deeper penetration, placing sperm closer to the cervix.

After intercourse: Lie on your back for 15-20 minutes after sex to help sperm move towards the egg.

Tip 4: Maintain a healthy lifestyle

A healthy lifestyle is vital for overall well-being and also plays a role in fertility. Here are some lifestyle changes to consider:

Healthy diet: Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid excessive sugar and processed foods.

Regular exercise: Engage in moderate exercise to maintain a healthy weight. Avoid excessive or intense workouts that can disrupt your menstrual cycle.

Avoid harmful substances: Quit smoking, reduce alcohol intake, and limit caffeine consumption. These substances can negatively affect fertility.

Tip 5: Optimise sperm health

For men, sperm health is a key factor in conception. Men can support healthy sperm production by avoiding loose-fitting clothing, such as boxers, and excessive heat exposure, such as hot tubs and saunas. Maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet, and managing stress levels can also contribute to sperm health.

If you've been trying to conceive for a year without success (or 6 months if you're over 35), it's advisable to consult a doctor or fertility specialist. They can assess your individual situation and recommend appropriate tests or interventions to increase your chances of conception.